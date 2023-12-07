A new model of housing for young people

The reasons planners and policymakers focus on building well-sized social rent homes with security of tenure are obvious enough – at least to Inside Housing readers. But, says Alicia Walker, director of policy, research and campaigns at Centrepoint, this logic fundamentally misses out the needs of the specific group of young people that Reuben House is aimed at.

From Southwark’s perspective, the council says it was “delighted” that Centrepoint chose the borough for the home for the project. “It’s now the blueprint for similar schemes elsewhere, which confirms what we knew to be true when planning went in: it’s a uniquely effective solution to a specific housing need. We made a departure from policy because of the special circumstances of the proposal, which took longer than usual to get approved as it was the first time this type of independent living had been submitted for planning. We are grateful to have local young people benefiting from the excellent support offered by Centrepoint at Reuben House,” says Helen Dennis, cabinet member for new homes and sustainable development at Southwark.

“It was three years of pain, backwards and forwards to Southwark [Council],” Ms Orlopp says. But by the time it was finished, they were won over.

Reuben House was partly funded by the Greater London Authority. “We are the only housing association that’s ever secured any grant, we believe, under 26 square metres,” says Ms Orlopp.

Such small flats are not suitable for everyone – it would be too small for someone with a child or a partner. But it is not for them. “One of the beautiful things about [Reuben House] is that you put young people who have experiences that young people shouldn’t have on the same footing as the rest of the population,” Ms Walker says. “It’s the ability to say, as a society, we’ve got you, we’ve got your back.”

The alternatives for young people show how starkly this is needed. Iyesha was only 18 when she moved into temporary accommodation in south London, having left home because her family was abusive. “I knew if I did not leave, there was no future for myself,” she says. But her London council placed her in terrible temporary accommodation, with no support. It was filthy, and she and her best friend got together to scrub the place as clean as possible. The shower and toilet were broken. There was mould and a mice problem.

When she talked to the private landlord who provided the temporary accommodation, she says: “He didn’t even apologise to me. He was just like, ‘Oh, you know, the last guy who was here, he’s a man, he didn’t care to clean. So you have to deal with it.’” The landlord would also turn up unannounced, late at night.

“There wasn’t anyone to report it to. Because I was 18, I really didn’t even know how to report it – I was so lost.”

Andrew shares: “My story is different. I never wanted to leave home. I went into care when I was 10 years old.” His parents divorced when he was small, and his mother was in Nigeria. Andrew’s dad looked after him, but then he had a stroke. Next thing, Andrew was in foster care. While he had a good relationship with his foster carer and wanted to stay, she could not afford to keep him. The day after his 18th birthday, he moved into a Salvation Army hostel.

From aged 18 to 19, Andrew was struggling to afford rent at homeless hostels on the small wages from his apprenticeship. His school friends were living at home, having fun and going on holidays. Some were preparing for university. Sometimes his friends would offer to pay for him to join them but, he says, he didn’t want to be in debt to them. “Sometimes I’d lie, saying, ‘Nah man, I’m working. I’m working that day, that weekend.’”

“I noticed the invites became less,” he recalls. He moved to another hostel, living with adults of all ages. “I just became isolated,” he says.

Referral to Reuben House

Just before coming to Reuben House, Andrew’s rent at another homelessness project was £1,200 a month. Although he got help through Universal Credit, he was scraping by each month. And when his lease came to an end, he was faced with nowhere to go – until he got the referral to Reuben House. The average rent in London for a one bed, Ms Orlopp points out, is £2,684. “If you’re on that first start in life where you live independently, it’s probably not affordable,” she says.

Ms Walker says: “We are expecting far too much of young people. The impact of failure if you don’t have that safety net is huge.”

It is easy to see why for both residents, Reuben House was such a good option. It is clean – beautiful even. It is well thought out, with outdoor space.