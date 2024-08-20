A new pathway in housing construction as an ex-offender

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Our sector has the chance to help people rebuild their lives, writes Toni Butcher, a steel fixer at Mayo Civils
My name is Toni Butcher, and I am the first female steel fixer at my firm since it was founded in 1978. I also happen to be an ex-offender.
In a society where the value of a person is often determined by the mistakes of your past, being labelled an ‘ex-offender’ often feels like carrying a heavy burden, as if society has already decided that you are beyond redemption.
Growing up in Blackpool with separated parents, my childhood wasn’t a stable one. Spending half my time under the care of an alcoholic and drug addict, I was deprived of positive role models. Yet, being a child, I was unaware of the impact this environment would have on my future.
My father’s influence and the circle he surrounded himself with left a lasting mark on my formative years. Fast forward to 2021 and I was in prison thanks to drugs and the circle of people I had surrounded myself with.
However, it was within the walls of Styal prison that I was given the opportunity for a new start, thanks to the support of Procure Plus, a not-for-profit social housing procurement company that channels its profits into helping those most distant from the labour market.
During my time in prison, I was presented with the option to pursue a salon course. The stereotypical expectation for women to gravitate towards certain professions is deeply ingrained in society and is equally deeply depressing.
The construction industry has long been dominated by men, and there is a glaring lack of female representation in trades; something Procure Plus explained they were passionate about addressing. They’ve been collaborating with Styal for several years to establish pathways into construction, which were previously unavailable within the prison.
“During my time in prison, I was presented with the option to pursue a salon course. The stereotypical expectation for women to gravitate towards certain professions is deeply ingrained in society and is equally deeply depressing”
Thanks to them and the North West Construction Hub, an alternative future was offered to me and I eagerly enrolled in an introduction to construction course. I completed my Construction Skills Certification Scheme training and received my Green Labourer card, which opened doors to job placements outside prison.
Members of the Procure Plus social value team visited me in prison before my release, and thanks to funding from the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), I was connected with several employers for on-site training, ultimately securing an interview with Mayo Civils, a subcontractor of Willmott Dixon.
I was successful in the interview and broke new ground as the first female steel fixer in the company’s history.
My journey since then has been a whirlwind. I’ve been in this role for six months, and despite the initial challenges of being the only woman on the team (think, no female facilities on sites), I’ve received unwavering support from my coworkers.
Their acceptance and encouragement have empowered me to thrive in my role, proving that gender is no barrier to success in this field. And neither is my past.
This opportunity wouldn’t have been given to me without Procure Plus and the commitment to social value from across the housing sector. I’ve learnt a bit about this world in the last six months. I know it must be difficult to prioritise social initiatives at a time when costs are rising. Gwen [Beeken, managing director] and the team explained how the sector pulls together and uses sophisticated market analysis and buying power so that it can buy quality products and deliver big improvement programmes.
“Procure Plus has achieved a reoffending rate of just 6% on one of their schemes, compared with rates of up to 59% in the wider prison population upon release”
It’s because of this model that there are extra funds to invest in community projects and ensure that people across all communities benefit. My plea is that you keep doing this. You’ll never know how much of a difference it makes.
These schemes are essential, and they work. Procure Plus has achieved a reoffending rate of just 6% on one of their schemes, compared with rates of up to 59% in the wider prison population upon release. They offer a pathway to breaking the cycle of reoffending and allowing people to rebuild their lives.
I’m proud of what I’ve achieved, but my journey doesn’t end here. I am determined to pave the way for more women to enter and excel in trades. I hope to inspire other women to pursue opportunities in construction and other traditionally male-dominated industries.
Despite the challenges I’ve faced and the mistakes I’ve made, I am not defined solely by my past. I am defined by my present achievements and all the possibilities of the future. Such is the transformative power of second chances.
My name is Toni Butcher and I am a trail-blazing steel fixer. Oh, and an ex-offender.
Toni Butcher, steel fixer, Mayo Civils
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