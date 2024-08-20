A new pathway in housing construction as an ex-offender

My name is Toni Butcher and I am a trail-blazing steel fixer. Oh, and an ex-offender #UKhousing

Our sector has the chance to help people rebuild their lives, writes Toni Butcher, a steel fixer at Mayo Civils #UKhousing

Growing up in Blackpool with separated parents, my childhood wasn’t a stable one. Spending half my time under the care of an alcoholic and drug addict, I was deprived of positive role models. Yet, being a child, I was unaware of the impact this environment would have on my future.

In a society where the value of a person is often determined by the mistakes of your past, being labelled an ‘ex-offender’ often feels like carrying a heavy burden, as if society has already decided that you are beyond redemption.

My name is Toni Butcher, and I am the first female steel fixer at my firm since it was founded in 1978. I also happen to be an ex-offender.

My father’s influence and the circle he surrounded himself with left a lasting mark on my formative years. Fast forward to 2021 and I was in prison thanks to drugs and the circle of people I had surrounded myself with.

However, it was within the walls of Styal prison that I was given the opportunity for a new start, thanks to the support of Procure Plus, a not-for-profit social housing procurement company that channels its profits into helping those most distant from the labour market.

During my time in prison, I was presented with the option to pursue a salon course. The stereotypical expectation for women to gravitate towards certain professions is deeply ingrained in society and is equally deeply depressing.

The construction industry has long been dominated by men, and there is a glaring lack of female representation in trades; something Procure Plus explained they were passionate about addressing. They’ve been collaborating with Styal for several years to establish pathways into construction, which were previously unavailable within the prison.

“During my time in prison, I was presented with the option to pursue a salon course. The stereotypical expectation for women to gravitate towards certain professions is deeply ingrained in society and is equally deeply depressing”

Thanks to them and the North West Construction Hub, an alternative future was offered to me and I eagerly enrolled in an introduction to construction course. I completed my Construction Skills Certification Scheme training and received my Green Labourer card, which opened doors to job placements outside prison.

Members of the Procure Plus social value team visited me in prison before my release, and thanks to funding from the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), I was connected with several employers for on-site training, ultimately securing an interview with Mayo Civils, a subcontractor of Willmott Dixon.

I was successful in the interview and broke new ground as the first female steel fixer in the company’s history.