A new podcast called The Trapped is a fresh look at the worst of housing conditions

The podcast then broadens out into a wider investigation of the conditions and insecurity faced by private renters and homeless families in temporary accommodation.

Even if you are familiar with the statistics about children growing up in Travelodges and stories about tenants forced to move miles away from work, schools and support networks, these episodes still have a visceral power.

Mr Hewitt began the investigation as a political reporter with limited awareness of social housing and not really knowing what a housing association does. He ends it as a passionate advocate for building more social homes and for the mainstream media to cover housing, rather than treat it as a niche issue.

All this exposure and scrutiny have helped to produce some permanent effects, whether it is social landlords forced to invest more in their existing stock and change the culture of their repairs services, or politicians promising to reform the regulatory system and build more social housing.