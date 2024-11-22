A new standard in accessible design

Our new disability design steering group is learning from those with lived experience, writes Felix Lynn, chair of Ability, L&Q’s staff disability network #UKhousing

This initiative was created thanks to the advocacy of our staff disability network, Ability, which I proudly chair. Our insights on what works and what doesn’t are crucial at every stage, from the first sketches to the final handover.

At L&Q, we’re dedicated to making our homes more accessible by prioritising additional needs in our design practices. Our new Disability Design Steering Group – made up of individuals with disabilities, neurodiversities or long-term health conditions – are guiding our design teams in understanding accessibility through real-life experiences.

These seemingly minor design choices can leave people feeling unwelcome and excluded. When the needs of disabled people are overlooked, entire spaces become daunting hurdles, rather than places of inclusion.

Enter a fast-food restaurant, and you might be greeted by a sea of tall, fixed chairs, firmly anchored to the floor. Step into someone’s home, and the doorways could be too narrow for a person with a walker. In a public bathroom, the sink might be mounted at a height inaccessible to a wheelchair user.

All of us will experience changing needs throughout our lifetimes. As babies, we enter the world without independent strength. Most of us will face periods of injury or illness at some point, and many will experience reduced mobility as we age. This is before we even consider the range of conditions that can impact how we use and enjoy our homes.

Simply put, we can’t predict how our health will change. With an ageing population, it’s essential to build homes that meet people’s needs, both now and in the future.

Inclusive design is preventative. Not only can injuries and their impacts on mental health and isolation be minimised, but the costs to providers for adaptations can be reduced or removed altogether.

Take kitchens and bathrooms, for example. These spaces often need adapting as health or mobility changes. Through planning ahead – by leaving space for grab rails or installing adjustable counters – we can avoid costly and disruptive changes later on.

“Accessibility should be considered from the very beginning of the design process. When it’s treated as an afterthought or a checklist item, the results are rarely as effective”

Designing with future needs in mind helps people stay independent for longer, reducing the need for early moves into care homes or extended hospital stays. As well as supporting individual independence, it helps to relieve pressure on the NHS and local authorities.

This isn’t just about cost savings, though – it’s about dignity and well-being. Everyone deserves a home that is flexible, responsive and welcoming at every stage of life

Accessibility should be considered from the very beginning of the design process. When it’s treated as an afterthought or a checklist item, the results are rarely as effective.

Rather than sweeping architectural changes, it’s about incorporating practical, everyday solutions that improve quality of life for everyone. Because, ultimately, good design is inclusive design. Wider hallways don’t just accommodate wheelchair users, for example. They also make life easier for parents pushing prams and those recovering from injuries.