A place-based approach to targeting support and increasing our impact

In 2011, when we merged our social and economic programmes to create the L&Q Foundation, our goal was to provide even more help to residents and their communities. We do this by working with residents and local partners who know where the need is greatest and understand which interventions will make a real difference.

Since 2023, we’ve focused our community investment activity on places where we have the highest density of homes: Trafford in Manchester and 10 London boroughs.