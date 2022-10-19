A pointless cut in stamp duty could end up being paid for by fewer new affordable homes

The lifting of stamp duty thresholds remains as a small surviving relic of the chaos of the Mini Budget. But it is a policy that will deliver little, as pressure to cut spending threatens other housing policy objectives, writes Jules Birch

New chancellor Jeremy Hunt has signalled that “eye-watering decisions” about spending cuts and tax rises are on the way, mortgage costs have soared since the not-a-Budget and the energy price guarantee is now only guaranteed until April.

Even on the Treasury’s own figures, it will only generate an extra 29,000 house moves a year. However, the limited growth in the wider property sector this generates will come at a cost to the taxpayer of £7bn over the next five years.

While stamp duty is fundamentally a bad tax because it inhibits transactions, cutting it without wider reform of property taxation benefits sellers more than buyers as savings are capitalised into higher prices. Cutting it permanently now rules out what has always been the first lever the Treasury pulls in a housing market downturn: a stamp duty holiday.

The scrapping of the health and social care levy obviously begs big questions about funding for both, but the increase in stamp duty thresholds now looks even more of a spare part than it did at the time.

Growth, growth, growth? Little survives of Trussonomics after a series of astonishing U-turns, but in housing at least it still seems to be half-steam ahead. Just two of the tax cuts announced by former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng in his statement last month made it – only because the legislation for them had already gone through parliament.

Even with the pension triple lock not guaranteed, the battle that was already looming over the uprating of benefits next year will now be even more intense. Further freezes to the benefit cap and Local Housing Allowance rates – despite rising rents – look more likely, which will mean devastating consequences for poverty and homelessness.

All this will be the acid test of Mr Hunt’s promised return to “core compassionate Conservative values”.

The implication of the fiscal position for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) must be that any budget that is not already nailed down is up for grabs. The alleged £1.5bn departmental “underspend” that was leaked to The Telegraph during the Conservative leadership race puts the spotlight on every major programme from levelling up down.

What if a pointless cut in stamp duty ends up being paid for by fewer new affordable homes?

The collapse of the rest of the government’s tax cuts puts even more pressure on the supply side reforms that are expected to be outlined shortly. The new ministerial team at DLUHC are at the heart of that and they made their debut at departmental questions on Monday.

Housing secretary Simon Clarke repeated the prime minister’s assurances that the government is still committed to the manifesto pledge to abolish Section 21 no-fault evictions, despite intense speculation that it might be ditched as over-regulation.

However, when asked by Labour’s Matthew Pennycook to commit to introducing a Renter Reform Bill in “the next parliamentary session”, Mr Clarke merely promised that it would be “in the course of this parliament”. So it does not look like a priority.

There was, perhaps, better news on another deregulatory measure that is rumoured to be on the new government’s agenda: increasing the threshold for exempting developments from contributing to affordable homes to sites of up to 50 homes.

This was proposed and rejected under Boris Johnson’s government because of the impact on affordable housing, but looked ripe for revival under the new one’s economic liberal ideology.

Asked about it by Labour’s Ben Bradshaw, Mr Clarke said: “We are looking at all the options that are open to us to try to accelerate housebuilding across the country. We want to make sure that the right incentives are in place for developers to build.”

This sounds like bad news, but Mr Clarke added: “We have consulted on that particular option before and we have decided not to do it. It is an issue that we keep under review, but the reasons that applied in our decision not to proceed then are very powerful.”

Significantly, he was also pressed on the issue by Conservative backbencher Selaine Saxby, who asked Mr Clarke directly how he would “ensure that affordable houses are built in rural Britain if the development size limit moves from nine to over 40?”