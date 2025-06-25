A practical, people-first approach to sustainability

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We are aligning our asset investment programmes with our sustainability goals, to ensure energy-efficiency works are integrated into our overall approach to maintaining and improving our homes, writes Ali Bennett, executive director of homes at the Raven Housing Trust
As the UK housing sector works towards net zero, the need for action has never been clearer. At Raven Housing Trust, we believe sustainability is about more than hitting carbon targets – it’s about creating more comfortable homes for our customers that are warmer, quieter and cheaper to run.
Delivering this vision means taking a practical, people-first approach. It also means doing things differently – investing in our own skills and services, thinking long term, and designing solutions that align environmental outcomes with the needs of our residents.
Our ability to deliver at pace has helped us unlock external investment, too. In 2024, we secured nearly £1.7m through Wave 3 of the government’s Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund.
This funding will allow us to improve the energy efficiency of 300 homes, ensuring they achieve or exceed the Energy Performance Certificate rating of Band C. These works support our drive to reduce carbon emissions and meet national targets, but, most importantly, to tackle fuel poverty and provide our customers with homes that are warmer, quieter and cheaper to heat.
Our success in securing Wave 3 funding reflects the strength of Raven’s sustainability strategy which, as in all we do, also seeks to achieve excellent value for money.
“We’re building a clearer picture of how green our estates are, where biodiversity could be improved and which interventions will have the most impact”
Hence, by aligning our asset investment programmes with our sustainability goals, we can make the best use of our resources while ensuring energy-efficiency works are integrated into our overall approach to maintaining and improving our homes.
When it comes to sustainability, our focus isn’t solely on bricks and mortar. We’re looking closely at the environment around our homes, and how we can manage our land in a way that supports biodiversity and nature recovery.
To help us do this, we’ve partnered with Map Impact, a digital mapping and analytics start-up. By combining satellite imagery with AI-driven location data, we’re building a clearer picture of how green our estates are, where biodiversity could be improved and which interventions will have the most impact.
This data-led approach is helping us make more informed decisions about planting, landscaping and green-space management. It also supports our broader ambition to create healthier, more liveable neighbourhoods that benefit both customers and the environment.
Delivering net zero isn’t just about what we build or install. Crucially, it’s also about how people live in our homes. That’s why we’ve created a dedicated sustainability training hub for residents, designed to build awareness, confidence and practical skills.
Through this hub, we’re helping people understand how their homes work, how to use new technologies like heat pumps, and how small changes in behaviour can reduce energy bills and carbon footprints. Sessions include hands-on advice about managing heating, accessing support and making homes more energy efficient day to day.
This kind of customer engagement is essential. Not only does it improve the impact of our retrofit works, it also strengthens trust, supports inclusion and empowers residents to be part of the sustainability conversation.
At Raven, sustainability is all about delivering homes that are warmer, quieter and cheaper to run. This commitment not only ensures we are investing in our stock to provide homes fit for the future, but also supporting customers now to be able to live in a comfortable home that is affordable in every sense.
“Through this hub, we’re helping people understand how their homes work, how to use new technologies like heat pumps, and how small changes in behaviour can reduce energy bills and carbon footprints”
In the current economic climate, when many people are struggling to make ends meet due to the rising cost of living, our energy-efficiency improvements play an important role in supporting customers to manage their finances by enabling them to save money on their fuel bills.
Our sustainability aspirations seek to secure long-term benefits, rather than short-term fixes, to tackle the challenges facing our customers, our business and our planet.
By embedding sustainability into our strategic approach and aligning the retrofit programme with our wider investment plans, we are able to integrate energy-efficiency upgrades with other maintenance works such as installing new roofing. Combining scheduled work in this way not only reduces disruption to our customers, but also allows Raven to be more cost effective and efficient in the way we carry out such improvements to our homes.
We established Raven Renewables as a specialist subsidiary focused on retrofit solutions: designing, installing and maintaining renewable technologies. Working across the sector with contractors, housing associations, energy providers and local businesses, Raven Renewables is playing a vital role in helping the industry meet net-zero targets while also creating green jobs. Now a well-established team, Raven Renewables brings deep expertise and confidence to every project, delivering technologies such as solar panels, air-source heat pumps and battery storage, with precision and care.
We’re proud of what we’ve achieved so far, but we know there’s much more to do. We’re continuing to explore new technologies, forge new partnerships and build capability, all while keeping residents at the heart of our plans.
Collaboration across the sector will be essential. The transition to net zero is complex and challenging, but it also presents an opportunity to rethink how we deliver homes and services that truly support well-being and resilience.
At Raven, we believe housing associations have a vital role to play in leading this change – not just by adopting sustainable practices, but by helping to shape a future where environmental responsibility, social value and affordability go hand in hand.
Ali Bennett, executive director of homes, Raven Housing Trust
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