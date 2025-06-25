A practical, people-first approach to sustainability

Delivering net zero isn’t just about what we build or install. Crucially, it’s also about how people live in our homes. That’s why we’ve created a dedicated sustainability training hub for residents, designed to build awareness, confidence and practical skills.

Through this hub, we’re helping people understand how their homes work, how to use new technologies like heat pumps, and how small changes in behaviour can reduce energy bills and carbon footprints. Sessions include hands-on advice about managing heating, accessing support and making homes more energy efficient day to day.

This kind of customer engagement is essential. Not only does it improve the impact of our retrofit works, it also strengthens trust, supports inclusion and empowers residents to be part of the sustainability conversation.

At Raven, sustainability is all about delivering homes that are warmer, quieter and cheaper to run. This commitment not only ensures we are investing in our stock to provide homes fit for the future, but also supporting customers now to be able to live in a comfortable home that is affordable in every sense.

“Through this hub, we’re helping people understand how their homes work, how to use new technologies like heat pumps, and how small changes in behaviour can reduce energy bills and carbon footprints”

In the current economic climate, when many people are struggling to make ends meet due to the rising cost of living, our energy-efficiency improvements play an important role in supporting customers to manage their finances by enabling them to save money on their fuel bills.

Our sustainability aspirations seek to secure long-term benefits, rather than short-term fixes, to tackle the challenges facing our customers, our business and our planet.

By embedding sustainability into our strategic approach and aligning the retrofit programme with our wider investment plans, we are able to integrate energy-efficiency upgrades with other maintenance works such as installing new roofing. Combining scheduled work in this way not only reduces disruption to our customers, but also allows Raven to be more cost effective and efficient in the way we carry out such improvements to our homes.

We established Raven Renewables as a specialist subsidiary focused on retrofit solutions: designing, installing and maintaining renewable technologies. Working across the sector with contractors, housing associations, energy providers and local businesses, Raven Renewables is playing a vital role in helping the industry meet net-zero targets while also creating green jobs. Now a well-established team, Raven Renewables brings deep expertise and confidence to every project, delivering technologies such as solar panels, air-source heat pumps and battery storage, with precision and care.

We’re proud of what we’ve achieved so far, but we know there’s much more to do. We’re continuing to explore new technologies, forge new partnerships and build capability, all while keeping residents at the heart of our plans.

Collaboration across the sector will be essential. The transition to net zero is complex and challenging, but it also presents an opportunity to rethink how we deliver homes and services that truly support well-being and resilience.

At Raven, we believe housing associations have a vital role to play in leading this change – not just by adopting sustainable practices, but by helping to shape a future where environmental responsibility, social value and affordability go hand in hand.

Ali Bennett, executive director of homes, Raven Housing Trust