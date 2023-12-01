A proactive approach to home energy efficiency

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Garry Abbott and Steve Wilson explain why energy efficiency and effective use of data must remain a priority when it comes to supporting residents
Earlier this year, Honeycomb Group held its annual customer roadshow event. It was a successful two weeks, with staff from across the group heading out to meet hundreds of residents of our affordable housing provider, Staffs Housing.
Residents shared a variety of feedback, but their main concern, like the majority of residents across the country, was the rising cost of living and the impact it continues to have each month.
While we’re already supporting residents with this in lots of different ways, including our money advice team, which last year secured £1.1m of additional income for residents, we knew that there was more we could do to help.
Last year, it was reported that inefficient homes would cost more than £700 a year extra in energy bills than more efficient properties, according to research from Kingfisher.
The data also revealed that the 19 million homes in England and Wales that have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of D or below, faced an average bill increase of £1,730 per year.
With our residents rightly concerned about how inefficient homes might impact them financially, we wanted to make changes – so we launched our ‘efficient homes project’.
The project has seen us really get to know our housing stock and begin to boost EPC ratings. While this will benefit our customers, it’ll also ensure that we’re meeting our governance requirements, too. With new regulations coming into effect in the coming years, we wanted to be proactive and get ahead of the game.
“Turning our data into intelligence that can be used by the group to make decisions will save costs and deliver targeted work to the right people at the right time”
So, what did we do? Our specialist business intelligence team worked with external housing data experts, Parity Projects, to complete a thorough assessment of our housing stock. All asset data was amalgamated by our team from various sources into one clean data loader. This then enabled Parity to make their assumptions on energy efficiency, based on factors such as the age of a home and boiler type.
Parity presented their findings to us. Our property services team was then able to fine-tune the results, tweaking certain findings where, from their experience and knowledge of our homes on the ground, they knew the ratings to be slightly different.
Now armed with that all important data, our staff have already begun to make several changes to properties to boost them to an EPC C rating, with bigger works planned in the coming years.
All data ultimately serves our residents, which is one of the reasons why it is so important. Turning our data into intelligence that can be used by the group to make decisions will save costs and deliver targeted work to the right people at the right time.
Our efficient homes project is a great example of this. Armed with the data, we now have a much better understanding of our housing stock and can begin our journey to increasing their EPC ratings. You can’t plan improvements without knowing where you’re starting from.
This project has also seen us be proactive as an organisation. Now we’re taking a fabric-first approach and focusing on minor changes first, so that we can improve the energy efficiency rating of many of our properties really quickly.
“Inefficient homes cost more than £700 a year extra in energy bills than more efficient properties”
We only need to make small tweaks to some homes to push them up to an EPC C rating. This might mean adding energy-efficient lightbulbs or thickening loft insulation. We are exploring various government grants and will apply for these as much as we can to help us improve the efficiency of our customers’ homes quicker.
We know that new regulations are coming into effect, but, more than that, our residents deserve to live in homes that are as efficient as possible.
For us, it means we’re ahead of the game and we’re adhering to the regulations that we’re governed by. For our residents, it will mean more efficient homes which will have a positive financial impact on a month-to-month basis.
Garry Abbott, business intelligence manager, and Steve Wilson, director of asset management and compliance, Honeycomb Group
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