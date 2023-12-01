A proactive approach to home energy efficiency

The data also revealed that the 19 million homes in England and Wales that have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of D or below, faced an average bill increase of £1,730 per year.

With our residents rightly concerned about how inefficient homes might impact them financially, we wanted to make changes – so we launched our ‘efficient homes project’.

“Turning our data into intelligence that can be used by the group to make decisions will save costs and deliver targeted work to the right people at the right time”

The project has seen us really get to know our housing stock and begin to boost EPC ratings. While this will benefit our customers, it’ll also ensure that we’re meeting our governance requirements, too. With new regulations coming into effect in the coming years, we wanted to be proactive and get ahead of the game.

So, what did we do? Our specialist business intelligence team worked with external housing data experts, Parity Projects, to complete a thorough assessment of our housing stock. All asset data was amalgamated by our team from various sources into one clean data loader. This then enabled Parity to make their assumptions on energy efficiency, based on factors such as the age of a home and boiler type.

Parity presented their findings to us. Our property services team was then able to fine-tune the results, tweaking certain findings where, from their experience and knowledge of our homes on the ground, they knew the ratings to be slightly different.

Now armed with that all important data, our staff have already begun to make several changes to properties to boost them to an EPC C rating, with bigger works planned in the coming years.