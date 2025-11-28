A proactive approach to safety in the home

How internet-connected sensors and alarms are helping a council and a housing association keep homes safe and protect residents (in association with Aico) #UKhousing

This shift has been made a lot easier with the development and roll-out of internet-connected safety equipment, including fire and smoke alarms, and environmental sensors. Rather than wait for a resident to report an issue, this technology can monitor homes 24 hours a day and then send reports and concerns directly to the landlord.

The recent changes in the housing sector’s approach to home safety centre around one word: ‘proactive’. It has been a key concept in both regulation and legislation as housing providers are urged – and obligated – to tackle issues such as fire safety, damp and mould before they become risks to residents’ health or safety.

These devices are quietly transforming safety for residents who may be more vulnerable, such as young people living independently for the first time, people in supported accommodation or people with mobility challenges. The devices don’t just sound the alarm, they send real-time data on when that alarm went off, flag maintenance issues and help landlords act before a small risk becomes a serious problem.

This technology is becoming embedded in the sector at a crucial moment. Landlords are under intense pressure to strengthen fire safety, comply with post-Grenfell regulations and protect tenants whose circumstances might put them at higher risk. At the same time, staff shortages and tight budgets mean housing teams can’t be everywhere at once. Internet-connected systems can help fill that gap by enabling monitoring without compromising tenants’ privacy.

“While no technology can replace human care, smart alarms give residents and landlords tools to stay safe”

For residents, the benefits are personal and practical. A missed alarm can be life-threatening for someone hard of hearing, or for a young person unfamiliar with safety routines. A connected alarm that automatically alerts support staff can make all the difference. The data these systems collect can also reveal trends, such as frequent false alarms or risky behaviour, which would enable housing professionals to provide targeted support rather than inefficient blanket warnings.

While no technology can replace human care, smart alarms give residents and landlords tools to stay safe and informed. In an era where the link between housing and health becomes clearer, connected safety could be one of the simplest, most effective ways to protect the independence and lives of supported housing residents.

Martin Przewozny, relationship manager, Aico

Case studies

The move to Internet of Things (IoT)-connected fire alarms and environmental sensors has enabled social landlords to become more proactive in their approach to both fire safety and issues such as damp and mould.

Rather than wait for residents to raise an issue or make a complaint, or for a member of staff to make a report following a visit to a property, these devices constantly monitor the humidity, temperature and CO2 levels inside the home. If there is a spike in humidity or a high CO2 level, for example, the technology will alert the landlord without the need for the tenant to either notice or intervene themselves.

The sensors also monitor themselves, so if they develop a fault, they can send this information to the landlord. This functionality keeps homes safer and healthier. It also makes compliance with British standards around fire detection, as well as legislation such as Awaab’s Law, an easier task.

Last year, Rother District Council in East Sussex installed Aico fire alarms and environmental sensors in nine supported housing units. Tenants are also able to use an app that provides information and alerts to them based on the data gathered by the sensors in their home. Aico says this can help to empower residents and strengthen their relationship with the council.

“[This project] has been instrumental in enhancing the fire detection systems across our properties, providing us with real-time visibility and peace of mind”

“We accommodate a range of tenants, but the work with Aico has been particularly helpful when looking at tenancy sustainment for those with multiple compound needs,” a spokesperson for the council says.

In its Spotlight report on damp and mould in 2021, the Housing Ombudsman urged social landlords to “find your silence”. This means to become less reliant on residents’ reports of issues and instead take a more proactive approach to identifying the issues.

The ombudsman also acknowledged “the challenges which some residents face in accessing complaints procedures”, and vulnerable tenants in particular can face barriers in communicating with their landlords, such as digital exclusion or a breakdown in trust. For Rother Council’s supported housing tenants, IoT technology skirts these barriers, ensuring healthier and safer homes and residents.

Housing association Mosscare St Vincent’s (MSV) manages around 9,000 homes across the North West of England, with a focus on marginalised and vulnerable residents. MSV’s young persons foyers provide accommodation to people aged between 16 and 25 who have experienced homelessness or other challenges. These residents are provided with self-contained flats in which they can learn to live independently.