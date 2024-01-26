A proactive policy is paramount to tackling damp and mould

However, these were not our biggest or most impactful learnings from going through this process. Being proactive, engaging our tenants and implementing a data-led strategy from the outset has turned the dial on our response to damp and mould. None of our positive and progressive outcomes would have likely happened without this initial action.

I am confident that every reputable landlord and housing association is doing its best to do the same. A commitment to proactivity and a dedication towards data, as well as continuously reviewing the process and strategy is key to achieving this. By doing so, we can better understand what our tenants and their properties need, and how best to respond.

We do still, however, have more to learn and implement in the future. As we move towards a full year’s worth of data, we are looking to set our key performance indicators, so that we hold ourselves to account. We also want to make sure we distinguish damp and mould responses from our satisfaction measures and reporting system so that we can be transparent and continue our positive, two-way relationship with tenants.