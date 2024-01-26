A proactive policy is paramount to tackling damp and mould

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We reached out to our tenants in advance to try and get ahead of damp and mould, writes Tina Warren, director of homes at CHS Group
Now that the wetter, winter months are here, damp and mould within homes is once again a concern for tenants and landlords. That is why at the start of last year, we proactively contacted our tenants on the issue of damp and mould to alleviate their concerns and find out how we can best help ahead of winter time.
Following a meaningful number of responses and enquiries, we were able to understand some of the root causes of damp and mould within properties and identify which of our tenants were most vulnerable.
Because of this approach, we have been able to capture a significant amount of data compared with previous years.
For example, 78% of our damp and mould cases occur in relatively modern homes with good Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings. We identified that most of these properties are two-bedroom, with a landlocked bathroom and limited natural ventilation. Therefore, a substantial change for us has been refocusing investment towards improving ventilation and guidance on this.
In addition, we can also drill down into our data to identify specific customer profiles affected by this. Now that we have this data, we can be more proactive in contacting those tenants who for various reasons are most at risk of damp and mould occurring.
“78% of our damp and mould cases occur in relatively modern homes with good EPC ratings. We identified that most of these properties are two-bedroom, with a landlocked bathroom and limited natural ventilation”
We’ve also invested in talking to our staff about identifying vulnerable tenants at the earliest possible opportunity to give the best chance of properly resolving the issue and signposting to additional support. We are in the process of expanding this training to our contractors too, as they have regular access to our tenants’ homes.
Currently, 25% of our damp and mould cases are referred to us by our own staff and contractors. Each individual case of damp and mould is assigned a case manager to oversee and co-ordinate the remedy response, providing tailored help around preventing damp and mould where possible.
Tenants are also signposted to our dedicated Money Matters service, which provides free financial support and advice.
However, these were not our biggest or most impactful learnings from going through this process. Being proactive, engaging our tenants and implementing a data-led strategy from the outset has turned the dial on our response to damp and mould. None of our positive and progressive outcomes would have likely happened without this initial action.
I am confident that every reputable landlord and housing association is doing its best to do the same. A commitment to proactivity and a dedication towards data, as well as continuously reviewing the process and strategy is key to achieving this. By doing so, we can better understand what our tenants and their properties need, and how best to respond.
We do still, however, have more to learn and implement in the future. As we move towards a full year’s worth of data, we are looking to set our key performance indicators, so that we hold ourselves to account. We also want to make sure we distinguish damp and mould responses from our satisfaction measures and reporting system so that we can be transparent and continue our positive, two-way relationship with tenants.
“Being proactive, engaging our tenants and implementing a data-led strategy from the outset has turned the dial on our response to damp and mould”
So far, we’ve received positive feedback from customers about the level of communication they receive from our case managers when they report a concern to us.
As a landlord or housing association, damp and mould are always going to be causes for concern, and sadly inevitable in many cases no matter the age or type of property that is being lived in. However, we can control how and when we respond.
To put it bluntly, housing associations and landlords must be proactive in their policies.
Remaining reactive and operating in outdated parameters will only increase the risk further. Being pre-emptive and listening to our tenants and the data they provide ensures the industry thinks carefully before it puts people in harm’s way when it comes to damp and mould, and instead delivers high-quality homes that people love to live in.
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