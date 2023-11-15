A project that bridges the gap between housing and mental health

The flat that Kelly Murphy, 38, found herself in two years ago was not just unsuitable for a cancer patient with mobility issues – it was taking a serious toll on her mental health, too. A referral to CHART made all the difference.

“I moved in during lockdown, and the pub underneath was having parties until five, six in the morning, and that was affecting my mental health because I wasn’t getting any sleep. I’m a cancer patient and I’d had surgery; I couldn’t walk, and that place was up four flights of stairs.

I had to come up the stairs on my bottom and my partner had to carry my wheelchair up. I couldn’t get out of the flat either, and that was bad for my mental health, too.

“I rang the psychiatrist and he said, ‘Try CHART.’ So I got referred to CHART and that’s how I met Colm [Quinn]. He came over and helped me with all the housing forms, and then I went on Property Pool and got offered a new place.

“Once I’d moved in, that’s when [tenancy support officer] Emma [Hooton] and Karen [Kay] came out. They said they’d be there every step of the way and that I didn’t need to worry. They have been amazing. Emma sat here for two or three hours waiting for furniture to be delivered out of her own time. They got me a couch when I first moved in, and I got a grant for a new washing machine. The support was there.

“They made sure all my benefits were sorted, too. It took a lot of pressure off me. I have been here for two years. CHART’s support meant I didn’t have to stress about things.

“My life has changed since I moved here. I’m so much happier; I’m in the right place. There’s no noise, the neighbours are friendly. It’s like a little community. And I got some more good news recently – after four years of cancer, I’m in remission.

“I had heard of CHART from other people, but I’d never been involved with them myself. The one-on-one support was amazing and they work together well as a team. Without them, I would have been screwed financially. I don’t know where I’d be. I was at rock bottom, but with the help of CHART, I was able to move somewhere where I’m happy and settled. They help you in every way they can.”