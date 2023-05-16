A quarter of planning professionals have quit public sector since 2013

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Research by the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) has revealed that planners are leaving the public sector as the profession comes under fire for its role in the housing crisis.
The new analysis by RTPI found that a quarter of planners left the public sector between 2013 and 2020.
At the same time, the private sector experienced an 80% increase in the number of employed planners.
Consequently, the boss of the RTPI has warned about the “detrimental” impact of political narratives on the profession regarding its role in the housing crisis, which is contributing to the “widespread abuse and mistreatment of planners at the local level”.
There are currently 22,000 planners in the UK, around three-quarters of which are RTPI members.
Further analysis by the membership body showed that budget reductions are leading to unmanageable workloads and overstretched workers in local planning authorities.
These cuts have also left local authorities struggling to recruit and retain staff.
A total of 82% of local authority planners said their employer had difficulties hiring planners in the past 12 months. While 68% see competitive salaries as a key difficulty for local authorities.
Sue Bridge, president of the RTPI, said: “Budget reductions in local authorities and other public sector agencies are leading to unmanageable workloads, insufficient staff and overstretched workers.
“Without a sufficient arsenal of qualified, well-resourced planners, local planning authorities are unable to deliver the affordable homes, public services and critical infrastructure [that] individuals, families and communities need and which are so vital to our economy.
“More must be done to provide adequate resourcing to the planning system. While increased planning fees would be an important first step, we do not see them as a silver bullet to meeting the capacity requirements.”
Earlier this month, the government announced an expanded bursary scheme to support careers in planning. At the time, Victoria Hills, chief executive of the RTPI, said it was “essential that we continue to attract diverse talent onto accredited planning courses”.
But speaking after the latest survey results, she expressed concern about how the profession was being framed by politicians on both sides of the aisle.
Ms Hills added: “The planning profession faces challenges to its public image. Political narratives on both left and right frame it as a barrier to the solution to the unfolding housing crisis
“There are calls for ‘planning reform’ on the national level and widespread abuse and mistreatment of planners at the local level. It comes at a detriment to the mental health and working conditions of planners.”
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