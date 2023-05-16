A quarter of planning professionals have quit public sector since 2013

The new analysis by RTPI found that a quarter of planners left the public sector between 2013 and 2020.

At the same time, the private sector experienced an 80% increase in the number of employed planners.

Consequently, the boss of the RTPI has warned about the “detrimental” impact of political narratives on the profession regarding its role in the housing crisis, which is contributing to the “widespread abuse and mistreatment of planners at the local level”.

There are currently 22,000 planners in the UK, around three-quarters of which are RTPI members.

Further analysis by the membership body showed that budget reductions are leading to unmanageable workloads and overstretched workers in local planning authorities.