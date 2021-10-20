A recent BBC radio series set out the grim reality of our current housing set-up

From a former fisherman’s college in Cornwall to a housing officer living in a caravan, BBC Radio 4 has toured the country’s housing crisis. It has exposed a grim picture, writes Jules Birch #UKhousing

He had bought his previous home under the Right to Buy and was one of several people in the series who had benefitted from the scheme. However, any discount he got then was miniscule by comparison with the access it gave him to the house price gains he has made since.

The opening episode featured a 17th century fisherman’s cottage in St Mawes in Cornwall that was bought by Phil Salter and his wife Judith for £135,000 in 1989 and is now worth over £1m.

‘A Home of Our Own’ finished on Friday but is well worth catching on BBC Sounds over the next few weeks. Presented by Lynsey Hanley, it’s a journey right around the UK that begins in Cornwall and ends in Pembrokeshire via London, Belfast, Glasgow, Middlesbrough and most points in between.

It might be an everyday story from the housing crisis, except for two things. First, this is the final episode in an excellent 10-part Radio 4 series that shows that there are many different local crises, not just a single national one. Second, one of them works as a housing officer for the local council.

A young couple living in a caravan because they can’t find anywhere to rent, let alone buy, wait for winter and cold weather.

Both felt conflicted by the consequences: Phil by the loss of affordable housing and what had become a village full of what he called ‘house farmers’, and Judith by the loss of community in the village she had grown up in since her family sold their parents’ home after they died.

St Mawes is one of the most sought-after places for second homes in the country (think classic Cornish seaside village plus yachts) and like many others it largely shuts down for the winter.

As Judith puts it: “I blame myself because I didn’t want my parents’ home anymore and it was sold. That’s what’s happened with my generation, they’ve moved away, they’ve sold their parents’ houses at fantastic prices, so if their offspring wanted to come back to the village there’s no way they could buy a property. Unfortunately that’s the way it is in the village. I know that since my sister and I sold it it’s doubled in price again and that’s in the space of 15 years.”

The series is in some senses the story of property market winners, but it was striking how many of them lamented the aggregate effects of millions of perfectly rational decisions like this.

“Crawley was of course a post-war new town that was meant to be part of the solution to the housing shortage and is now part of the problem”

But there were losers as well as winners, and Danielle and her mum Lydia represented both. Lydia had bought her council flat and then a house in Tooting, south London, but NHS worker Danielle was priced out of the area and still living with her.

Also among the losers were Dorine and her husband, who both worked at Gatwick Airport until the pandemic, but share a two-bed private rented flat in Crawley with their two children and Dorine’s two sisters. Crawley was of course a post-war new town that was meant to be part of the solution to the housing shortage and is now part of the problem.

Further north, there were two cautionary tales about the limits of homeownership and that ‘home of your own’.

Steve in Middlesbrough was a victim of the leasehold scandal and the cladding crisis, living in a one-bed flat whose value has plummeted since he bought it in 2007.

Howard and Margaret were living in a beautiful Georgian house in Newcastle that they say has become a “gilded cage” because of problems with the charitable trust that owns the freehold.