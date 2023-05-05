A rise in frontline assault has seen an increased need for security and protection. How effective are they?

Naz Dossa, CEO of employee safety technology business @peoplesafe, talks to @insidehousing about how housing associations can increase their employees’ security when conducting home visits (sponsored) #UKhousing

Inside Housing speaks to Naz Dossa, chief executive of employee safety technology business Peoplesafe, to find out about the ways in which housing associations are protecting their staff, and the challenges they face.

With this in mind, it is important for social landlords to have correct risk assessments in place for frontline staff and lone workers, and to deploy technology that enables staff to seek help if they are in danger.

A previous Inside Housing analysis of data from 28 housing associations and 139 local authorities found that physical assaults against frontline workers were on the rise. Verbal assault was common, with one in every 14 staff members experiencing an incident in 2018-19. Worryingly, this was not always at work, with frontline workers increasingly encountering harassment out of hours on social media.

New tenant satisfaction measures mean that many social landlords are increasing face-to-face communication with residents. While this usually strengthens the landlord/tenant relationship, all roles that involve interacting with the public or going into people’s homes carry a risk of abuse.

How are housing associations protecting their frontline staff?

It is important to embed a culture of personal safety into an organisation, so that it becomes second nature for employees to follow set safety policies. Landlords can also give staff training in personal safety, de-escalation techniques and conflict resolution. It’s vital so that they can calm tensions and avoid situations that threaten their personal safety.

However, as a last resort, staff may need to call for help. That is why a majority of housing associations make it mandatory for their employees to carry a personal safety device and/or download a safety app to their phones.

Activation of our alarms is easy. With a safety device, the user presses a button for four seconds, which sends a call through to a 24/7 alarm-receiving centre. With the app, users press the side button on their phone four times, which overrides the pin lock and raises an alarm discreetly.

Each solution has a two-way communication facility so alarm controllers can talk to the user, and the user can reply letting them know that they are safe – or that they still feel threatened.

What impact can effective safety and security measures have on employees?

Essentially, they give a level of confidence and reassurance to frontline and lone workers. Employees are a lot more aware of their personal safety and the intrinsic link it has to their mental health and well-being, which ultimately affects their job satisfaction. For employers, job satisfaction has a huge impact on recruitment and retention, which fundamentally affects their bottom lines.

We carried out research last year investigating employee personal safety concerns. There were 2,081 survey respondents and the results indicated that 22% of former frontline or lone workers left their roles because of concerns for their personal safety. We also found that, if the right safeguards were in place, 50% of workers would be more willing to take on a frontline role in the future. Meanwhile, 57% of employers we surveyed underestimated their employees’ safety concerns.