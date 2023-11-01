‘A significant omission’: CIH hits out at reports that flats will not be in leasehold ban

The professional body has spoken out after housing minister Rachel Maclean appeared to confirm media reports that a leasehold bill will be in next week’s King’s Speech.

The proposed legislation is expected to outline that all newly built houses must be sold as freehold, according to The Sunday Times. However, reports have suggested that new flats will not be included and can still be leasehold.

The proposed bill comes around six years after the government first announced it would ban new leasehold houses.

Rachael Williamson, head of policy and external affairs at the CIH, said it is “good to see legislation being brought forward”.

But she added: “The decision not to include flats is, however, a significant omission.”

Around 70% of England’s five million leasehold homes are flats, according to government statistics.

At the same time, the Labour Party and housing campaigners have also attacked the rumoured bill.