A smarter approach to homelessness

Rather than providing permanent homes, the system keeps families with young children in temporary accommodation at a cost that can easily be £30,000 a year per family, or more, with social costs even higher than that, thanks to knock-on effects on education and health.

But even as they try to book temporary accommodation, councils can find companies acting for other parts of the government looking for accommodation for asylum seekers and prison leavers outbidding them.

Despite evidence that prevention costs many times less, cash-strapped local authorities are forced to “retreat to short-term reactive responses in fulfilment of their immediate legal obligations, despite their often exorbitant cost”, raiding prevention budgets to pay for it.