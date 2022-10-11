A tale of two Conservative parties

Mr Clarke took to Twitter to deny a report in The Guardian report that the zones would be allowed in national parks and areas with environmental protection.

This categorically won’t be happening. Investment Zones are about targeted sites for growth where local authorities want them and where government then signs off. This would NOT be in a National Park.https://t.co/geUYfXplXF — Simon Clarke MP (@SimonClarkeMP) October 4, 2022

Not building on the green belt or in any other protected area immediately takes the pressure off Tory seats in the South East.

Building on brownfield, not greenfield, sounds great to local Tories – but we know that it will not deliver enough homes on its own.

In a similar vein, building homes in places where people want to live and work sounds great until you confront the issue of what happens if they want to live in Tory seats in the London suburbs and Home Counties.

As ever, there were some revealing comments away from the main conference stage.

“Building homes in places where people want to live and work sounds great until you confront the issue of what happens if they want to live in Tory seats in the London suburbs and Home Counties”

Mr Rowley appeared at a Conservative Home fringe meeting on how to increase housebuilding and homeownership.

While very new to the job, he seemed well versed in the planning side of his brief thanks to his experience as a councillor and as MP for a constituency that is 38% green belt.

He stressed the need for local decision-making, but emphasised the trade-offs involved in planning and said that “with rights come responsibilities” on meeting housing need.

Investment Zones, Mr Rowley said, are an attempt to align incentives for development. “We are saying to local areas, ‘Where do you want development and how can we help you do that?’,” he said.

Speaking to Inside Housing, Mr Rowley appeared to confirm that the manifesto aim of 300,000 new homes a year will be scrapped as part of the commitment made by Ms Truss during the leadership campaign to scrap “top-down housing targets”.

However, the most interesting comments for me came at a Centre for Policy Studies fringe meeting, which you can watch below from about 2:25:00. They came from the last person to try – and fail – to get planning reform past Tory opposition.

When he was housing secretary, Robert Jenrick proposed radical planning reforms that were thwarted by a backbench Tory rebellion.

They finally hit the buffers when the Conservatives lost the Chesham and Amersham by-election in June 2021, a result that confirmed many of their seats in the South East had become the Liberal Democrats’ as a result. Three months later, he was sacked and the reforms paused.

“The Truss government seems determined to go full steam ahead on planning reform while attempting to sidestep the politics of planning in the South East”

Mr Jenrick told the meeting that in the year before the by-election, more swimming pools were built in Chesham and Amersham than new homes.

He joked that he was the “St John the Baptist” of housing and planning and – in a not-so-veiled attack on his successor Michael Gove – referred to “an anti-supply approach in the last 12 months”.

However, he also said he was “very suspicious” of talk of “building homes in the right places” because it was usually used by people who did not want them built anywhere near them.

And he made clear that the “Stalinist” top-down targets targeted by Ms Truss were introduced not by the last Labour government as many Tories assume, but by the Theresa May administration.

And he cautioned against not having a “realistic number” for the number of homes needed in a particular place, saying it was letting down local communities. “It’s saying ‘Maidenhead [Ms May’s constituency] is closed, go to Mansfield’."

“Targets succeeded,” Mr Jenrick said. “They were unpopular because they worked and persuaded local councils to unlock land that wouldn’t otherwise have been unlocked. If we are going to abolish them we are starting a couple of paces back.”

The Truss government seems determined to go full steam ahead on planning reform while attempting to sidestep the politics of planning in the South East. Whether it can succeed where so many have failed before very much remains to be seen.

Jules Birch, columnist, Inside Housing