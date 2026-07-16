A third of London boroughs to return to 35% affordable housing target from 2028

Under the new London Plan targets, two of these boroughs – Hackney and Tower Hamlets – would return to a 35% affordable housing target from 2028, while one (Lewisham) would rise to 25%.

Inside Housing understands the new affordable housing targets were developed prior to and separately from the judicial review, which was only launched in June.

The Greater London Authority (GLA) said the new, localised London Plan targets were based on the latest development viability evidence, differing development values and land costs across the capital, and the potential for growth over the course of the plan.

It will provide “certainty” for developers, who will know the different requirements in each borough, and reduce “protracted viability discussions” where affordable housing thresholds are met.

Inside Housing understands that other measures introduced in the emergency housebuilding package, such as Community Infrastructure Levy relief, fall under central government, but are expected to come to an end in 2028.

The new draft London Plan is nearly half the length of the 2021 plan, which the GLA said would “reduce the burden” on developers while retaining “vital quality standards”.

Inside Housing understands the plan will continue to enforce the mayor’s ban on combustible materials on external walls on all buildings where people sleep overnight, including hospitals. This is stricter than national building regulations, where combustible materials are banned on residential buildings over 18 metres in height.

The mayor’s new housing framework promises to deliver as many as 558,000 new homes in the city by 2037, but “only with the right national support”, including investment in transport infrastructure to unlock large housing projects.

The plan allows “some limited and selective” release of London’s green belt land for housing, with “strict requirements”. These include maximising affordable housing, ensuring high-quality design and transport connectivity, and increasing biodiversity and access to green spaces as part of developments.

A new study of London’s green belt land by Land Use Consultants, published alongside the draft London Plan, identifies that 6,960 hectares, or 20%, of Greater London’s 34,798 hectares of green belt, could potentially be classed as grey belt land (previously developed or low-quality areas within the green belt) under the new National Planning Policy Framework. However, grey belt is ultimately designated by London boroughs.

A consultation on the new draft London Plan closes on 15 October.

An average of more than 36,000 homes per year have been delivered in London since Sir Sadiq became mayor in 2016.

However, construction began on just 5,547 new private sector homes in 2025, according to consultancy Molior. That is a drop of 84% compared with 2015.

The GLA admitted that housebuilding in London has faced a “perfect storm” due to high interest rates, rising construction costs, the legacy of the pandemic, a shortage of skilled workers and the “lasting impact of Brexit”.

The mayor also points out that the GLA has called in and approved 6,600 homes in the past 12 months, of which 1,000 (15%) are affordable. Recently called in and approved schemes include 4,184 homes in Canada Water and 1,485 homes in Great North Leisure Park, Barnet.