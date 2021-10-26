A tough winter of financial hardship looms

After the past tough 18 months, it might seem universally accepted that the last thing millions of cash-strapped families need is a cut in their income alongside a hike in household bills.

And yet that is exactly what they look set to face in the coming months.

Although the government heralded the £20-a-week Universal Credit uplift as ‘strengthen[ing] the safety net’ during the pandemic, this financial lifeline has been swept away despite protests from many quarters.

It is estimated that removal of the uplift will hit nearly six million people, including almost 40% who are in work, at a time when the support offered by furlough has just come to an end.