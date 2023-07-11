A view from the Housing jobs fair

Michelle Johnson, talent and resource business partner at Your Housing Group, says the landlord wanted a presence at the fair to explain the different levels of roles, from entry, graduate and apprenticeship.

She explains: “It’s really competitive in the housing market, so we’re working hard to grow our own talent and be more flexible in our recruitment approach. We’ve had lots of interest in people looking for trades and apprenticeships.

For Ms Johnson, the social value and contribution to improving people’s lives are what attract people to the housing sector. She concedes that if people are not looking for a trade, then “it’s probably more of an attraction for graduates coming through at the moment”.

She adds: “We’re looking to recruit repairs and maintenance surveyor roles and damp and mould, and on the corporate and assets side of things. There’s all these opportunities and it’s a great environment, and could also work if you want to try new things and maybe sidestep into other areas.”

But not everyone at the fair feels like they have heard enough to make that sidestep just yet. Forty-six-year-old Keith works in a care home, but has a background in educational films and video games, alongside more than two decades in hospitality.

He is here with his wife Anne Marie, as both are considering a career change. However, Keith is not yet convinced.

“I’ve got a lot of flyers, so I will probably get bombarded with emails now. But it’s like most jobs these days – they tell you what they need from you and you go down the list and have most of those skills apart from, like, two. But it’s those two they won’t give you training on,” he explains.

So Keith has not come away considering an immediate career in housing, but he is worried that “considering the current climate, this industry might implode in on itself”.

However, he is quick to admit that Anne Marie, who looks to be having a very animated chat at one of the stalls, could have found the fair more useful than he had.