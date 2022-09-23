A week in the life of… a business continuity manager

Chloe Fox is business continuity manager at housing association Abri. She shares what a week in her working life involves #UKhousing

When the week is mapped out, it’s time to get to it. On Monday, I worked on an incident escalation process review for our operations teams. This supported our operations teams to escalate potential incidents that required a co-ordinated and collaborative response. Our operations teams are the subject matter experts, so I offered advice and assistance to enhance their existing processes. Working together on a shared goal with our customers at the heart is one of my favourite parts of the role.

Using my to-do list, I then plan my diary, setting time aside for my tasks but also making sure to schedule enough breaks in between meetings. I find I concentrate much better in the mornings, so I always plan tasks that require a little bit more focus first thing.

A new week calls for a new to-do list (and, of course, a cup of coffee!). I always start the week by listing out all of my tasks for the coming days, including any that are still outstanding from the week before.

Tuesday

I started the day with a catch-up with my manager, followed by a team meeting. It was nice to hear what everybody was up to and what our priorities for the week were.

By the time my meetings were done, it was mid-morning, and the sun was shining, so I went out for a little bit of fresh air to reset before continuing with the rest of my day.

I then attended a Women in Resilience webinar. Webinars are great because they help you to keep up with best practice, while expanding your professional network.

Networking can be a little daunting, but building relationships with like-minded professionals in your industry provides great insight into how other organisations work and different perspectives. I’ve learned a lot about business continuity from different sectors, which leaves me questioning: “How can this be applied to housing?”

Wednesday

My morning was spent focusing on university work, which included self-study and pre-reading ahead of my next module, which was due to start the following week.

In the afternoon, I updated the business continuity programme plan, which tracks the programme progress. I then used the programme plan to inform a quarterly report for our executive board and Audit and Risk Committee on the business continuity programme progress. I quite enjoy writing reports because it provides an opportunity to share progress and offers assurance.

I then finished the day by checking the news for any business continuity and housing-related stories. I kept an eye out for any that could impact the sector or the organisation.