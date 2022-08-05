A week in the life of… a communities apprentice

Monday

For the past few months, I have been planning two exciting events aimed at exploring how young people’s voices can be heard on a local, national and international scale, focusing on the role of housing providers.

After many Zoom meetings and coffees, the week of the International Youth Summit is finally here, to be followed by a trip to Cyprus with young Clarion residents as part of a youth exchange delivered in partnership with the Royal Commonwealth Society to embed social action on a global scale.

Three days in London and then four days in Nicosia; with everything planned meticulously – hotels booked, activities organised and passport on the way – it’s going to be a fun and informative week.

Tuesday

Today was the first day of the International Youth Summit delivered in partnership with EURHONET (the European Housing Network) and the European Federation for Living, welcoming young people from Italy, Sweden and Cyprus to London to meet young Clarion residents and discuss shared issues.

Introductions complete, we set off for our first activity of the day, which was a guided tour of the Houses of Parliament. Our tour guide gave us a detailed history of the Houses of Parliament and we were able to go into the House of Commons while the issue of passport office backlogs was being debated – something of particular interest to me as I anxiously await the arrival of mine.