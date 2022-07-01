A week in the life of… a concierge officer

Saturday 6am – 6pm

After taking over from the night team, I go through my emails from the previous three days and see reports of anti-social behaviour, including trespassing.

With another member of staff, I conduct site inspections. We check for fly-tipping, trespassing, graffiti, repairs, spillages and needles.

During the inspections we came across a trespasser in a building, who not only was trying to find somewhere warm and safe to sleep but also suffered delusional episodes. I listened to the man who believed he had an apartment in the building and I explained that he didn’t. I kept the man calm and, with my colleague, we were able to persuade him to leave the building.

Sunday 6am – 6pm

Today I catch up on my e-learning courses. After that, I check the tax and MOT status of all the cars parked in our three local car parks.

When a car is without tax and/or MOT and the owner is unknown, we make a request to the DVLA for their details. We then write to the owner about their vehicle’s status and request that it be made road-worthy, or face it being removed from the car park via court order.

Do you know an outstanding professional who deserves to be featured? Email jess.mccabe@insidehousing.co.uk with your suggestions