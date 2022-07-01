A week in the life of… a concierge officer

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Tyrone Wilson of Citizen has a busy week as a concierge officer, working 12-hour shifts, four days a week, in a 24/7 manned CCTV control room
Monday 6pm – Tuesday 6am
After taking a handover from the day team and catching up on emails from the weekend, I log on to the system and take control of the intercom and CCTV systems for 26 high-rise apartment buildings.
I monitor every camera and spot what looks like an intoxicated man being assisted into a building by three other men. Using the cameras, I monitor the situation to make sure the man is safe and does not require help from the emergency services. Once I am happy he is safe, I send a report to the housing officer for the block and include CCTV stills, so they can investigate further.
I then gather the statistics of last week’s performance of the department, which are sent to our director of housing. The statistics include the number of reports we send to the neighbourhood officers and the number of high-rise site inspections we complete.
The rest of the shift is spent monitoring the cameras and giving access to residents without fobs.
Tuesday 6pm – Wednesday 6am
I do my annual performance review. I confirm which targets from the previous year I have met and state my objectives for the coming year.
Thursday 9.30am – 4.30pm
From Saturday, my rota changes to days, so today and Friday are my rest days to give me time to change my sleeping pattern. Today I attend a lecture for my Chartered Institute of Housing Level 3 qualification.
Saturday 6am – 6pm
After taking over from the night team, I go through my emails from the previous three days and see reports of anti-social behaviour, including trespassing.
With another member of staff, I conduct site inspections. We check for fly-tipping, trespassing, graffiti, repairs, spillages and needles.
During the inspections we came across a trespasser in a building, who not only was trying to find somewhere warm and safe to sleep but also suffered delusional episodes. I listened to the man who believed he had an apartment in the building and I explained that he didn’t. I kept the man calm and, with my colleague, we were able to persuade him to leave the building.
Sunday 6am – 6pm
Today I catch up on my e-learning courses. After that, I check the tax and MOT status of all the cars parked in our three local car parks.
When a car is without tax and/or MOT and the owner is unknown, we make a request to the DVLA for their details. We then write to the owner about their vehicle’s status and request that it be made road-worthy, or face it being removed from the car park via court order.
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Our ‘A week in the life’ series features housing professionals talking through what they do in their job on a day-to-day basis.
Find out about the different challenges housing workers in a variety of roles face in a given week.
We aim to feature staff from housing associations, ALMOs, local authorities and more.
Click here to nominate yourself or a colleague for inclusion
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