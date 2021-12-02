A week in the life of… a customer voice officer

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A week in the life of Bernie Hubble, Warrington Housing Association’s customer voice officer
Monday
This week is busy, as a cycling race is finishing right outside our building. We have invited our partners in The Gateway to attend our office to view the finish. The Gateway is the building where we are based and is a community facility. It is owned by us and houses over 25 organisations from the voluntary and statutory sector.
I spend some of the morning helping to decorate the building. After doing this, I check my emails and answer anything pressing.
We have our customer panel in tomorrow. Their role is to scrutinise the work the association does, suggest any changes and ensure our customers’ voice is recognised. We are running a customer test project on repairs satisfaction, so I prep the paperwork and check with Roger, our IT officer, to ensure we have ample phones available to contact customers.
Tuesday
My first job is to ensure all the questionnaires and customer details are ready for our repairs survey. I welcome the group and brief them about today’s survey, explaining that we want to assess if our customers are happy with the repairs process and identify areas for improvement.
The team starts making the calls. We have lunch and then our customer panel meeting. They are so pleased, as the vast majority are very positive. We look at upcoming training opportunities with Tpas and plan a further phone survey on repairs, so that we have a broad sample.
Wednesday
I have an early meeting with my line manager, Sarah, who is the customer experience manager, and Steven, our money advice officer, about changing the money advice content on our website.
Then we have training from Yellow Jigsaw, our PR agency, about how we can bring social media posts to life by providing on-the-job stories, including photos. We also talk about the company newsletter and how to improve its circulation.
Thursday
Each Thursday, I have a catch-up with Sian from Yellow Jigsaw, along with Sarah and our apprentice, Jonathan, about our social media, including stories that could be featured on the website as blogs.
Today is the day of the cycle race and it’s busy in the office. I help to get the refreshments set up and take pictures to post on social media – the day is a fantastic success.
I have an annual report meeting in the afternoon with Sarah, Jonathan and Jodie, our compliance officer. I am tasked to contribute some good-news stories from our customers.
Friday
Sarah and I go out to the Lowry Close retirement living scheme to hand out our summer newsletter and to chat to the customers to check on their well-being. I was previously an independent living co-ordinator working from Lowry Close. They said how important it is to feel that somebody is there for them if they should need it, which I will pass back to the management.
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