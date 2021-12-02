A week in the life of… a customer voice officer

Monday

This week is busy, as a cycling race is finishing right outside our building. We have invited our partners in The Gateway to attend our office to view the finish. The Gateway is the building where we are based and is a community facility. It is owned by us and houses over 25 organisations from the voluntary and statutory sector.

I spend some of the morning helping to decorate the building. After doing this, I check my emails and answer anything pressing.

We have our customer panel in tomorrow. Their role is to scrutinise the work the association does, suggest any changes and ensure our customers’ voice is recognised. We are running a customer test project on repairs satisfaction, so I prep the paperwork and check with Roger, our IT officer, to ensure we have ample phones available to contact customers.