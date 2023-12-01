A week in the life of… a damp, mould and condensation officer

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Andy Sherritt shares a week in his life as a damp, mould and condensation officer at South Yorkshire Housing Association
I set off to complete damp, mould and condensation (DMC) home inspections in Chesterfield, Doncaster and Barnsley. During these, I try to find the root cause of the DMC and determine the works needed. DMC can be due to lots of factors, so it can be a real group effort, involving customers, partners and contractors, to find the cause and determine solutions.
In the afternoon, I met with Caroline Glossop, who leads on our DMC data, records and customer communications. We discussed post-inspections and how to find out if everyone is happy with works.
Today I mostly had home visits, including one to a family with two young children. I’ve been working closely with the family and the neighbourhoods team to make some improvements. The family first told us about a DMC issue in their home and their neighbourhood officer flagged some other health and safety concerns.
The family had struggled to keep on top of managing their home and then felt embarrassed to let people in, so the repairs and issues built up. We worked with them to hire a skip and have a sort-out, as well as make sure repairs, DMC and any planned works were being seen to. It’s brilliant to see the family happier, settled and proud of their home.
At a visit in Barnsley, I worked with the customer to complete an inspection. We couldn’t identify an obvious reason for the DMC, so to keep an eye on the situation, I installed a monitor that records moisture levels. This will help to provide information about what the cause might be and checks that equipment, such as extractor fans, are working properly.
We also discussed ways to manage moisture levels in the home and how this keeps them healthy and safe. I always talk to customers about their own health and why it’s so important that they let us know if they’re experiencing DMC issues.
I travelled to our Sheffield office for the decent homes taskforce meeting, which is made up of colleagues from across the organisation. We’re working to progress our work on ensuring our customers are living in safe, high-quality homes.
We go through performance data, discuss case management, and finalise an internal campaign about our collective responsibility to identify and report DMC issues.
Today I completed some post-inspections in Maltby. These were bathroom refits, as water leaks were causing issues in the homes. I made sure the works will be effective in stopping further cases of DMC.
Our ‘A week in the life’ series features housing professionals talking through what they do in their job on a day-to-day basis.
Find out about the different challenges housing workers in a variety of roles face in a given week.
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