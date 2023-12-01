A week in the life of… a damp, mould and condensation officer

Monday

I set off to complete damp, mould and condensation (DMC) home inspections in Chesterfield, Doncaster and Barnsley. During these, I try to find the root cause of the DMC and determine the works needed. DMC can be due to lots of factors, so it can be a real group effort, involving customers, partners and contractors, to find the cause and determine solutions.

In the afternoon, I met with Caroline Glossop, who leads on our DMC data, records and customer communications. We discussed post-inspections and how to find out if everyone is happy with works.

Tuesday

Today I mostly had home visits, including one to a family with two young children. I’ve been working closely with the family and the neighbourhoods team to make some improvements. The family first told us about a DMC issue in their home and their neighbourhood officer flagged some other health and safety concerns.

The family had struggled to keep on top of managing their home and then felt embarrassed to let people in, so the repairs and issues built up. We worked with them to hire a skip and have a sort-out, as well as make sure repairs, DMC and any planned works were being seen to. It’s brilliant to see the family happier, settled and proud of their home.