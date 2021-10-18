A week in the life of… a director of new business

Monday

My job entails working with a range of people, building relationships to make new developments happen. A local church group got in touch to ask about a possible land opportunity next to one of our existing projects. The Church of England is keen to help tackle homelessness and the need for affordable homes.

Then I met up with colleagues from our care and support and delivery teams to visit a new extra-care scheme that’s almost complete. The 65-home project was made possible by working with North West Leicestershire Council and Homes England. It’s our latest contribution to meeting the region’s growing need for supported living.

Tuesday

A council contacted me to ask my view about some land in its area, and what sort of development might be viable. Enquiries like this happen more and more. As one of Homes England’s first strategic partners, councils know that we will consider a diversity of sites and work to explore partnership opportunities.

I’m a qualified coach and mentor, so I met with one of my coaching peers to see how our sessions were going. I really enjoy helping people realise their full potential. Investing in our people reaps benefits for customers and the business.