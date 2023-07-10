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From breakdowns to services, gas safety engineer Ryan Conway charts a week working for Greatwell Homes
I leave my house at 7.40am after defrosting my van (I hate winter) and arrive in Wellingborough for 8am. At the start of every day I complete my van and device checks, including things like my lone working device, flue gas analysers and batteries for my drills and torches. I charge all my tools every night to ensure they are ready to go in the morning.
I then check my jobs for the day which, as we are described as ‘hybrid’ engineers, could be anything from annual safety checks to emergency breakdowns and fitting parts, which keeps the job interesting. I check if any parts need picking up and then I set off.
Today I have nine services and a breakdown. After five service completions, I stop to have my lunch before completing the rest of the services. Next is my breakdown, which is a pressure problem with the boiler. I drain the boiler, pump out the expansion vessel and top up the pressure and test it to make sure everything works.
For my first job, we visit a property that was not compliant due to us not being given access for the annual gas service. I attend with a housing officer and a multi-trade operative. After 30 minutes of breaking the locks, we are in and I install a cap into the meter and make sure it is safe. It’s never a nice situation but the silver lining is that we find a terrified dog inside with no water and shaking in fright. We report it to the RSPCA so there is something good that happened from a bad situation.
The rest of my day includes more services, but I can’t gain access to a couple of the houses, so I speak to the planners to see if there are any more jobs that I can get done.
Today I have a good mix of jobs. After I finish my services in the morning, I take an extra breakdown from our planners. The lady has had problems with her hot water and after diagnoses, I install a plate heat exchanger and a three-way valve cartridge resulting in a very happy customer. Having a varied van stock helps us complete jobs in one visit, which helps with customer satisfaction and the engineers’ job satisfaction.
I have 10 jobs today – eight services and two jobs to fit parts.
Between 10am and 12pm I attend our materials supplier to collect my weekly van stock replenishment. I attend the home of a customer I had left heaters with previously on a callout. His boiler was leaking, which has led to a chain reaction of damage. After 90 minutes and four parts later, his boiler is back up and running safely.
I have lunch at the depot today and use the facilities to clean my dirty van.
There is a boiler breakdown at the end of the day, which I rectify. Another happy customer.
This morning I have fire safety training from 8am through to lunchtime. It is very informative and I even use a fire extinguisher for the first time. I must be boring because it is brilliant, although hopefully I’ll never have to use one for real.
After that I contact the planners and take some jobs in some void properties. A new starter comes along with me so I can train him on our PDA (personal digital assistant). Four more jobs are completed on a very productive week. I leave everyone with working boilers and all parts are installed on the first visit.
I’m not on call this weekend, so it’s time to enjoy my weekend with my girls and eat pizza.
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