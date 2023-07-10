Monday

I leave my house at 7.40am after defrosting my van (I hate winter) and arrive in Wellingborough for 8am. At the start of every day I complete my van and device checks, including things like my lone working device, flue gas analysers and batteries for my drills and torches. I charge all my tools every night to ensure they are ready to go in the morning.

I then check my jobs for the day which, as we are described as ‘hybrid’ engineers, could be anything from annual safety checks to emergency breakdowns and fitting parts, which keeps the job interesting. I check if any parts need picking up and then I set off.

Today I have nine services and a breakdown. After five service completions, I stop to have my lunch before completing the rest of the services. Next is my breakdown, which is a pressure problem with the boiler. I drain the boiler, pump out the expansion vessel and top up the pressure and test it to make sure everything works.