A week in the life of… a head of asset management

The evening is my weekly choir session with a local rock-style choir called Connected Voices – this is great for my mental well-being. We performed recently for our residents and dignitaries at the official opening of Poppyfields, where the mayor of Wirral cut the red tape.

Our head office is in our new extra-care development, Poppyfields, so I always like to take time to speak with the residents in the bistro area while they have lunch. They have all settled in well to their new homes and there are some really special friendships forming, which is so heartwarming to see.

Each of us gives an update on any developments that have happened since the last meeting and then we focus on upcoming board meetings and reports needed, run over our delivery plan and discuss performance on key performance indicators for our respective teams.

I start the week off with all things strategic. Being a smaller housing provider, it is often the case where operational issues are a priority, but the start of the week is when we come together as a leadership team.

Tuesday

I finalise the advert for a housing and asset admin apprenticeship. I’m really excited to have the opportunity to develop the successful candidate in their potential career in housing.

Working across both housing and asset management teams, they will get a good insight into how these services work, to provide safe and secure homes where our residents can live independently but with a helping hand if needed.

The apprentice will also work towards a Chartered Institute Of Housing Level 2 qualification with The Learning Foundry as part of the programme.

Continuing the musical theme, this evening is my weekly drum lesson. It has been on my bucket list to learn to play. I probably have the most patient teacher ever; it’s like rubbing your head while patting your stomach at the same time.

Wednesday

I meet with the housing team to discuss any current issues it is facing within our developments and to finalise the investment spend for the financial year, which has been approved by the board.

Alongside the current stock condition information, we look at any other areas that need to be considered to help ensure our developments are fit for the future. It is important that we ensure our properties are accessible and appealing, not only for our residents but for the next generation of older people.

Often in our decision-making, we consider our own parents, and if it isn’t good enough for them then we certainly wouldn’t accept it for our residents either.

Our customer experience team is involving our residents in the decisions of things like colour schemes for communal decoration and host resident days with mood boards and samples to ensure the final decision has their input.