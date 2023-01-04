A week in the life of… a housing support officer

Monday

I’m working from home so I log on and review my appointments for the week and plan ahead. We then have a team meeting and talk through our caseloads, priorities for individuals and any concerns.

Between our team, we support individuals with complex mental health issues, care leavers and rough sleepers to settle into their homes and take the steps towards a more positive future. I’m pleased to update the team that one of the people I’m working with will move into their new place this week.

Tuesday

Tuesday is my non-working day. So I spend time with my two grown-up children and catch up on life admin.