A week in the life of… a job share

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Becky Lee-Richards and Nicola Emmett job share a communications and marketing officer role at Hightown Housing Association. They are part of a busy team that works with every department across the organisation and covers everything from resident, homeowner and service user communications to internal communications, corporate publications, events and digital marketing
Monday
Becky: Last week I planned and supervised a photoshoot of our development team on the building site opposite our head office, which will deliver 155 affordable homes and three commercial units.
I have received the photos back and shortlisted the best ones for the photographer to edit. I then share them with the team and gain their consent to use across our range of internal and external communication channels to publicise that Hightown built 610 new homes last year.
The photos also come in really handy when we are writing articles and designing the layout for our quarterly staff magazine. I have recently interviewed our new head of development and I am working on writing an article called “60 seconds with…”
I have also been busy organising merchandise for staff goody bags for our annual staff conference and approving the branding and designs for some Hightown footballs and notepads.
We try to source interesting merchandise that we can also use for future resident and stakeholder events across the year.
Tuesday
Becky: Today I attend an online course to learn about making our website more accessible.
Our website serves a wide range of people from service users, residents and homeowners to stakeholders and people interested in working for Hightown.
Nicola and I have been working on a brief to improve usability, design and functionality of the website in the future.
After the course, I spend some time updating my notes and shared some useful links with the team.
Wednesday
It’s handover day.
We schedule some time together to catch up on outstanding actions.
Becky: Today I am working on an email newsletter to our homeowners. Nicola talks me through the previous campaign template. The homeownership team send us the information that they want to share and I spend some time editing it and creating articles on the website to click through to.
Then it’s on to the trickier part – the design. I spend some time ensuring it’s looking good and I test the campaign to ensure it’s correct.
We have personalised some of the content and segment people living in our retirement properties, to make sure the content is relevant to them.
I chose to work on this today as Nicola is more experienced on the system we work on and it’s super helpful to have her around to show me the ropes.
Nicola: I call and arrange to visit one of our general needs residents, who has volunteered to be a case study for Hightown. I will film her in her home and edit the video for a blog post on our website, internal and social media usage.
I brief Becky on whether there will be any joint actions, eg helping to gain approval, uploading the footage from the camera to our photo directory and creating social media assets.
We both attend a team meeting where we plan PR and social media content.
This might cover gaining planning permission on a new development site, upcoming awareness days that are relevant for Hightown, or scheduling photography to use on social media or in our corporate publications.
Thursday
Nicola: We have lots of new residents coming in to collect their keys from the housing team today. I attend with the camera so we can use the photos in our staff conference video and for social media. Everyone is smiling and happy to be moving into their new homes – making it easy for me to get some great photos!
In the afternoon, I create the artwork for a print ad, to be used by the recruitment team who are recruiting more support workers for our Buckinghamshire services. I create two designs using different photos and send them to our recruitment manager to decide which one she would like to use.
I’ve also been sourcing some props for an upcoming photoshoot, since Hightown will be hitting a landmark number of 8,000 homes soon. I’ve found the perfect place to order some large (4ft) high foam numbers!
Friday
Nicola: This morning I’ve checked our joint email inbox and I’ve seen a couple of requests from our business support and finance teams. They would like some articles to be written for MyTown, our staff intranet, to help keep everyone updated on Hightown’s annual leave and purchase order system.
In the afternoon, I’ve scheduled a call with our head of land, to find out more about a development in Bushey that we opened last year. The design and central garden area has helped bring the community together.
Our ‘A week in the life’ series features housing professionals talking through what they do in their job on a day-to-day basis.
Find out about the different challenges housing workers in a variety of roles face in a given week.
We aim to feature staff from housing associations, ALMOs, local authorities and more.
Click here to nominate yourself or a colleague for inclusion
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