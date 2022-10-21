A week in the life of… a job share

Monday

Becky: Last week I planned and supervised a photoshoot of our development team on the building site opposite our head office, which will deliver 155 affordable homes and three commercial units.

I have received the photos back and shortlisted the best ones for the photographer to edit. I then share them with the team and gain their consent to use across our range of internal and external communication channels to publicise that Hightown built 610 new homes last year.

The photos also come in really handy when we are writing articles and designing the layout for our quarterly staff magazine. I have recently interviewed our new head of development and I am working on writing an article called “60 seconds with…”

I have also been busy organising merchandise for staff goody bags for our annual staff conference and approving the branding and designs for some Hightown footballs and notepads.

We try to source interesting merchandise that we can also use for future resident and stakeholder events across the year.