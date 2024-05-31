A week in the life of… a lead programme manager

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Mike Peeke shares a week in his work life on the development team of Home Group, liaising on grant funding and visiting sites
Every fortnight, I run our development investment panel. This is where our project managers bring new and existing schemes for capital spend approval. I also go through key performance indicators for the schemes and give an update on our recycled capital grant fund, which we utilise to support our Homes England strategic partnership (HESP).
After the panel, I catch up with one of the regional teams to discuss upcoming projects and their grant requirements. We are at a stage now where we will have started all of our HESP wave one units and we will be bidding under the Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) 2021-26.
We are also looking to utilise this on our regeneration programme, which will be a massive boost for Home Group and help accelerate our plans to regenerate estates in line with our customer promise.
At the moment, I’m heavily focused on our compliance audit for Homes England and the Greater London Authority (GLA). I meet with the audit team to ensure the auditors have everything they need.
It’s really important to Home Group that we achieve a green on our audit, as it proves that we are a safe pair of hands to invest public money into to provide new homes.
Today I catch up with the GLA to discuss a regeneration scheme in Barnet, which the GLA has invested over £36m into.
I visit one of our HESP-funded sites in Teesside. As a former project manager, it was good to put the hard hat on again and go out on site to see the progress of our new homes.
I meet with Homes England to talk about our strategic partnership. We track the remaining units we have to start and our completions.
I really enjoy working with the strategic partnership team. They have been really supportive to Home Group and the relationship is a great example of how Homes England can work with providers.
I have a session with the team from Homes England that are developing the new investment management system. I was invited to test elements of the system and provide feedback.
Finally, to finish off my busy week, I meet with my colleagues in the communications team to discuss the progress of some schemes and identify where we might be able to do some press on our upcoming and active developments. It’s really nice to be able to celebrate our progress and show the quality of the homes we are delivering.
Our ‘A week in the life’ series features housing professionals talking through what they do in their job on a day-to-day basis.
Find out about the different challenges housing workers in a variety of roles face in a given week.
We aim to feature staff from housing associations, ALMOs, local authorities and more.
Click here to nominate yourself or a colleague for inclusion
A week in the life of… a safety and compliance manager – featuring Mark Rowlands at Legal & General Affordable Homes
A week in the life of… a landscape activation manager – featuring Jack Gower at Peabody
A week in the life of… a damp, mould and condensation officer – featuring Andy Sherritt at South Yorkshire Housing Association
A week in the life of… Kensington and Chelsea’s Rough Sleeper Dual Diagnosis Service – featuring Gavin Stewart and Charlotte Northall
A week in the life of… a money guidance officer – featuring Debbie Woodcock at Clarion
A week in the life of… a part-time social prescribing link worker – featuring Dawn Perry at WHG
A week in the life of… a transitions and implementation lead – featuring James Brown at Places for People Living Plus
A week in the life of… a tenancy support manager – featuring Jackie Bird at Community Gateway Association
A week in the life of… a head of asset management – featuring Zoe Carmichael at Alpha Living
A week in the life of… an environmental sustainability manager – featuring Alice Lovatt at Sanctuary
A week in the life of… a housing support manager – featuring Sara Dunnet at ForHousing
A week in the life of… a place-shaping manager – featuring Sarah Smith at Vivid Plus
A week in the life of… a part-time work planner – featuring Siwan Hammond at WHG
A week in the life of… a marketing communications customer lead – featuring Leah Thompson at Thrive
A week in the life of… a housing co-ordinator – featuring Sharon Chambers at Sovereign
A week in the life of… a senior community partnerships manager – featuring Brian Hamlin at The Guinness Partnership
A week in the life of… an asset compliance team leader – featuring Emily Elsworth at Longhurst Group
A week in the life of… a business continuity manager – featuring Chloe Fox at Abri
A week in the life of… an employment advisor – featuring Vanessa Loveridge at A2Dominion
A week in the life of… a housing association surveyor – featuring Andy Davies at Thrive Homes
A week in the life of… a youth support worker – featuring Treaser Jassal at Poplar Harca
A week in the life of… a head of community and housing-related support – featuring Daniel Revell-Wiseman at Longhurst
A week in the life of… a building safety manager – featuring Lisa Leather at Trafford Housing Trust
A week in the life of… a forensic mental health service manager – featuring Camille Lapaix at Look Ahead
A week in the life of… a communities apprentice – featuring Alex Perrin at Clarion Futures
A week in the life of… a supported housing officer – featuring Tamara Suppria at Housing Solutions
A week in the life of… a senior occupational therapist – featuring Gemma Carr at Grand Union Housing Group
A week in the life of… a concierge officer – featuring Tyrone Wilson at Citizen
A week in the life of… a policy and practice officer – featuring Hannah Keilloh at the Chartered Institute of Housing
A week in the life of... a delivery manager – featuring Rebecca Bewick at Gentoo
A week in the life of… a fire safety project officer – featuring Victor Liburd at BPHA
A week in the life of… a ‘HomelessWise’ information co-ordinator – featuring Fiona McCarthy at St Mungo’s
A week in the life of… a national property development manager – featuring Heidi Fisher at Housing 21
A week in the life of… an apprentice electrician – featuring Selda Ponari at Bournville Village Trust
Related stories