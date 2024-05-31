A week in the life of… a lead programme manager

Monday

Every fortnight, I run our development investment panel. This is where our project managers bring new and existing schemes for capital spend approval. I also go through key performance indicators for the schemes and give an update on our recycled capital grant fund, which we utilise to support our Homes England strategic partnership (HESP).

After the panel, I catch up with one of the regional teams to discuss upcoming projects and their grant requirements. We are at a stage now where we will have started all of our HESP wave one units and we will be bidding under the Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) 2021-26.

We are also looking to utilise this on our regeneration programme, which will be a massive boost for Home Group and help accelerate our plans to regenerate estates in line with our customer promise.

Tuesday

At the moment, I’m heavily focused on our compliance audit for Homes England and the Greater London Authority (GLA). I meet with the audit team to ensure the auditors have everything they need.

It’s really important to Home Group that we achieve a green on our audit, as it proves that we are a safe pair of hands to invest public money into to provide new homes.