A week in the life of… a marketing communications customer lead

Monday

I start the week reviewing our campaigns calendar, which sets out key communications to our residents such as our regular email newsletters and upcoming national events and festivals. Most of my work revolves around this calendar, and it’s my responsibility to plan activities and develop engaging communication plans accordingly.

One of our priorities at Thrive is to be an inclusive landlord and employer. We want to ensure this message reaches our tenants and staff. Today, I’ve been working with our marketing assistant, Kirsty, to put together a calendar of communications activities for colleagues and customers to raise awareness of LGBTQ+ communities and what Thrive is doing to encourage inclusivity.

In the afternoon I move on to finalising our summer newsletter, which is distributed to all our 5,000-plus customers. I like to include a good balance of Thrive Homes news, as well as general hints and tips that are relevant to residents – like how to run their heating efficiently or maintain their garden throughout the year.

We recently asked customers what engagement is to them, and most told us that it is about hearing how we’ve acted on their feedback. In this edition, we included a page on some of the actions we’ve taken based on customer input, along with changes to our complaints process to make sure customers’ voices are heard.