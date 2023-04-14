A week in the life of… a money guidance officer

For the Universal Credit calls, I talk residents through how their benefits could change as things move over to the new system and find out if they need extra support, whether that relates to money, getting online, finding employment or something else.

Today is focused on two groups of residents: those moving on to Universal Credit and those at risk of fuel poverty.

Today I am on outbound calls. This is something we’ve brought in to support residents facing key life changes and challenges, with us proactively getting in touch to check in and offer advice.

Another is about to start work for the first time since the pandemic and is worried about how she’ll cope financially while she waits for her first wages to be paid. I’m able to access another one of our grant funds to offer vouchers to help fill the gap between her last benefit payment and when she receives her first wages.

Following the meeting, I make a start on my list of referrals, contacting three residents to offer advice and practical support. I make an application for grant funding on behalf of one lady who is in need of a bed, mattress and bedding for her family.

First on my agenda is meeting up with colleagues working on our Active Inclusion programme to look at the week ahead and review current cases.

In the afternoon, my focus shifts to fuel poverty calls, which we’ve recently started doing in response to the cost of living crisis. Today I speak to 20 people, most of whom are struggling with huge energy price increases.

For almost all of the people I speak to, bills have doubled, if not trebled – it’s really alarming to hear.

Those on pre-payment meters are finding it especially hard and many just do not have the money to keep topping up. When a resident is in this situation I am able to organise top-up vouchers to give them some breathing space while we work through their budget, entitlements and other bills to try to help them feel more in control of their situation.

Wednesday

Wednesday is all about money guidance appointments. I have three booked in and each lasts about 90 minutes.

Every case is different, but the most important thing is building trust so that I can find the best way to help people. I start off by opening up a conversation about their situation and what’s worrying them and then we work together to complete a budget, set out income and expenditure, and try to identify ways to make ends meet.

I also try to find out more about their understanding of their financial situation and the coping strategies they are using. For example, exploring how well they understand their energy bills, whether they know what appliances are likely to be using the most energy, finding out how they manage their heating thermostat and draught-proofing. These practical conversations can result, perhaps, in a repair that needs to be reported or a change that they can make for themselves.

The other big topic is food shopping and I talk about how things are bought, stored and cooked to see if there are ways we can help to reduce expenditure. I keep the conversation friendly and practical, and I find that I pick up tips along the way, too.

My final call of the day is with a resident who is working a zero-hours contract and was under the impression she couldn’t claim Universal Credit if she works. We talked through her circumstances and found that she is entitled to an extra £700 per month – something that made her day and mine.