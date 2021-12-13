A week in the life of… a palliative care co-ordinator

Andrew Knee works for homelessness charity St Mungo’s. He tells us about a week supporting clients and staff as they navigate the emotion and complexity of finding specialist end of life care, treatment and bereavement support #UKhousing

Today I spoke with one of our service managers about client case work and how to provide support to a resident who is experiencing grief, as well as how to support two residents who have been diagnosed with terminal illnesses.

I’m starting the week by preparing data and figures to go into a quarterly report to one of our funders. The figures look at the number of people who received tailored palliative care support, individuals and staff who received bereavement support, and training delivered to inform and prepare our frontline workers.

I oversee St Mungo’s palliative care service. We provide support across the whole organisation to those who are experiencing or have experienced homelessness and need end-of-life, or palliative, care. St Mungo’s is the only homelessness charity to operate this kind of service, which is funded by the generosity of external trusts and grants, so we can continue to provide this vital support to people who can often feel marginalised.

Homelessness is a health issue. The average age of death for people sleeping on the streets and living in homelessness accommodation is just 43 for women, and 45 for men. Hard-hitting figures when they are presented in this way.

One resident is receiving amazing support from the community palliative care team. They were seeking advice about how to discuss a person’s final wishes, and seeing if I might be able to meet with them and have a chat. Obviously, it is all about what the individual wants, and they don’t have to meet with me to access the support. It’s about respecting their wishes.

The second resident presented with more complex needs and the team had seen an increase in their drinking, so I was able to provide guidance on how best to manage this and to transfer their care to a more suitable service.

Wednesday

A fresh Wednesday morning calls for some training. I delivered a three-hour palliative care and homelessness workshop to a consortium of professionals in the Hammersmith and Fulham borough. The training looks at how to have difficult conversations, planning ahead, and how we can support those we work with, while affirming life and regarding dying as normal process.

Sadly, my role is not always positive. In the afternoon I facilitated a team debrief to a service after a client passed away. This is a safe space for the teams. They are able to reflect on how the loss has impacted them, and provide emotional peer-to-peer support by coming together to grieve.

Thursday

As you can probably imagine by now, my weeks can sometimes run away with me, with multiple plates to juggle!

This Thursday is a quiet day. A rarity in this role, but it gives me the opportunity to catch up on client notes, reports, training feedback and responding to emails. All the exciting admin stuff I know we all enjoy doing with fervour.