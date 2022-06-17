A week in the life of… a partnering surveyor

Thursday

Visiting one of our larger schemes, I have arranged various appointments with customers. This includes investigating an issue in one of the flats and carrying out a general assessment of the property, checking the ventilation and any potential leaks.

I meet with a contractor to arrange external works at the scheme, then walk around to spot any health and safety issues before carrying out pre and post-inspections on empty properties. I schedule works for recently vacated homes and inspect the standard of works on others to make sure they are ready to be re-let.

Then I chat with other residents at the scheme, listening to any concerns or queries they may have that I need to feed back. This includes inspecting some reported damage caused by vandalism and arranging for a contractor to carry out remedial works. I end the day visiting a resident due to have major works starting on their home next week to go through the details and discuss any concerns.

Friday

In the morning, I attend site to carry out a post-inspection of the roof works that started at the beginning of the week now that they are completed, to make sure they have been carried out to specification and the site has been left clean and tidy.

When I return home, my priority is to make sure all necessary arrangements have been made for a customer who is moving out while works are being carried out in their home next week.

Before signing off for the weekend, I have a contractor catch-up to discuss ongoing and upcoming void works for the week ahead, followed by our reactive contractor meeting when we report on KPIs, as well as any contractual issues.