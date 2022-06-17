A week in the life of… a partnering surveyor

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Karina Pettersson, partnering surveyor at Stonewater, tells Inside Housing about her week spent visiting sites where repairs are being carried out and inspecting homes for health and safety issues
Monday
As a partnering surveyor, my role covers all aspects of reactive, cyclical and revenue repairs, as well as empty homes. To kick-start the week, I have a site visit, meeting contractors who are about to start on a roofing job. I check there are no setbacks such as access issues, run through the scope of works and conduct the relevant health and safety checks.
Then I have a one-to-one catch-up with my manager to discuss the week ahead, which is followed by our routine monthly contractor meeting, where I support the operational delivery manager with any grounds maintenance issues.
I end the day catching up on some admin such as customer enquiries and raising orders to contractors for works.
Tuesday
In the morning, I carry out end-of-defect inspections on some of our newly built homes, liaising with customers to ensure all works raised and referred to the developer have been completed. While on site, I take the opportunity to have a visual inspection of the communal spaces, checking for any issues that may need flagging.
Before heading home to action any customer reports that may have come in, I need to inspect some other nearby new build homes that we’re preparing to accept handover from the developer.
Wednesday
Today is spent at my desk, working from home. We have a weekly team catch-up to discuss any ongoing issues, but it’s also a nice opportunity to see everyone – even virtually.
Then I’m online again for a virtual pre-start meeting, ahead of some major improvement works that are starting next week. We run through the plan, access requirements and all relevant information to meet construction design and management regulations. I also ensure that necessary housing arrangements are in place for the customer, who is having to move out while the work takes place.
In the afternoon I complete routine tasks such as approving payment invoices, dealing with customer enquiries, scheduling appointments for property inspections and planning ahead for commencement of revenue works – including collating and filing surveys, quotes, and health and safety information.
Thursday
Visiting one of our larger schemes, I have arranged various appointments with customers. This includes investigating an issue in one of the flats and carrying out a general assessment of the property, checking the ventilation and any potential leaks.
I meet with a contractor to arrange external works at the scheme, then walk around to spot any health and safety issues before carrying out pre and post-inspections on empty properties. I schedule works for recently vacated homes and inspect the standard of works on others to make sure they are ready to be re-let.
Then I chat with other residents at the scheme, listening to any concerns or queries they may have that I need to feed back. This includes inspecting some reported damage caused by vandalism and arranging for a contractor to carry out remedial works. I end the day visiting a resident due to have major works starting on their home next week to go through the details and discuss any concerns.
Friday
In the morning, I attend site to carry out a post-inspection of the roof works that started at the beginning of the week now that they are completed, to make sure they have been carried out to specification and the site has been left clean and tidy.
When I return home, my priority is to make sure all necessary arrangements have been made for a customer who is moving out while works are being carried out in their home next week.
Before signing off for the weekend, I have a contractor catch-up to discuss ongoing and upcoming void works for the week ahead, followed by our reactive contractor meeting when we report on KPIs, as well as any contractual issues.
Our ‘A week in the life’ series features housing professionals talking through what they do in their job on a day-to-day basis.
Find out about the different challenges housing workers in a variety of roles face in a given week.
We aim to feature staff from housing associations, ALMOs, local authorities and more.
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