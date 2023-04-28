A week in the life of… a retrofit co-ordinator

Ensuring the smooth transition of major projects, supporting apprentices, and creating a customer-friendly strategy to ensure everyone gets maximum benefits from the retrofit work – it is all in a week’s work for Jess Scott-Henker @homegroup #UKhousing

In the afternoon, I visit the Wave 1 site in Cumbria, where we are improving the energy efficiency of 90 homes. I check on progress and compliance, chat to residents and ensure everything is going smoothly on site. This week, I am joined by two apprentices who are doing a module in sustainability. We go through all the measures installed and how they interact with each other.

My week starts with a team meeting to go through key priorities for the week ahead, usually focusing on the progress of our retrofit projects. Currently I am handling the handover of our Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF) Wave 1 project, alongside the pre-install period for a SHDF Wave 2 project.

Tuesday

Today I’m busy with meetings. First up is a session about monitoring at the Cumbria site, where we are recording the homes’ carbon dioxide emissions, temperature, humidity and electrical consumption. The data helps ensure we meet the intended outcomes of the retrofit project, including reducing power use and improving thermal comfort and air quality in each home.

Next is a meeting on streamlining the retrofit specifications for Wave 2, followed by a retrofit co-ordinator webinar. I like to attend regular webinars to ensure I keep up with best practice and funding requirements for retrofit projects.

Finally I work on what we hope will be a customer-friendly handover pack for Wave 1 residents to help them gain maximum benefits from their retrofitted homes.

Wednesday

I attend our ‘contractor progress’ meeting. We follow up previous actions, report on site progress, discuss contractor and client matters, financial updates and any other business. Afterwards, I head out on a site visit.