A week in the life of... a senior community partnerships manager

Monday

I spend the day at the launch of the Hackney Family Centre on our Northwold Estate. It was funded by Guinness, Southern, Places for People and Fusion21, the social enterprise. We have been working on the project for several months with Little Village, Sal’s Shoes and Boiler House, our delivery partners. The centre provides items such as clothes, toys, shoes, pushchairs and cots for young families struggling financially. The centre aims to support 500 local families during its first three years.

It is great to have so many people at the event, including Catriona Simons, chief executive at Guinness.

Tuesday

I attend a meeting of our social investment steering group, made up of colleagues from across Guinness.

Guinness’ social investment strategy has three themes: education, employment and training; alleviating hardship; and inclusive communities. I focus on the latter two. I share information about some exciting new projects we have in the pipeline – including a new partnership with Gleaning Cornwall, which will enable up to 50 tonnes a year of otherwise surplus fruit and vegetables to be distributed to food projects in Cornwall and Devon.