A week in the life of… a senior occupational therapist

Tuesday

It’s the first day of my working week and I have a vast number of emails to respond to: ongoing cases involving having major works done, relocations (suggesting properties for customers with disabilities) and requests for me to call customers about queries.

I make several phone calls to customers, to check equipment is OK, answer their queries and assess people prior to visits, to gain as much medical information as possible.

I attend a case-review team meeting. We discuss complex cases – cases that may have gone or could go to a complaint – and go through any training required for the team.

I discuss a child with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and possibly autism. The family moved into a property specifically because it has a driveway. Due to the safety needs of the child, a driveway is required. However, the family received a letter from the council advising them they were parking their car on the driveway illegally, as there is no permission for a dropped kerb.

The family has been living at the property for approximately 18 months. The mother was distraught by the letter, as it stated that she must cease using the driveway until a dropped kerb is installed, and if she doesn’t, she could face legal action. The mother is highly concerned for her son’s safety, as he will just run into the road if she parks on the main street and not in the driveway.

At the meeting, I request that we apply for a licence as soon as possible to get a dropped kerb installed at the property and that we fund installation. The team agrees that we will apply for the installation and, if the council grants permission, we will fund this.