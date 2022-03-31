A week in the life of… a ‘HomelessWise’ information co-ordinator

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Fiona McCarthy works for homelessness charity St Mungo’s HomelessWise programme, which provides specialist training to businesses to promote empathy and understanding for people experiencing homelessness. This week, she has been delivering training to LSE university staff and the student union, who don’t want to just pass by if they see someone sleeping rough, but don’t know what to do to help
Monday
I start my week by checking the HomelessWise email inbox for any enquiries. The businesses we work with are often 24/7 organisations, so I try to get back to them as quickly as possible.
There’s a message from one of our new charity partners, Loaf. I’m hosting a training session with them soon and they’ve requested additional information about diversity and inclusion in the rough sleeping community.
I’ve been speaking to colleagues across St Mungo’s to gather this information, and I spend some time reviewing and condensing this into content for the upcoming session.
Tuesday
I updated the HomelessWise Information Portal this morning. The portal is an online training resource available to businesses. Our sessions are often the first time people have learned about street homelessness.
I post a couple of news articles, including one that highlights the work of StreetLink (the national rough sleeping referral service).
I’ve delivered training to several branches of Nationwide and the Sheffield office email to let us know how it is putting the training into practice. One of the team saw a man sleeping rough and was able to signpost him to a local day service.
Wednesday
It’s training day! I’m delivering two online sessions to the London School of Economics (LSE). The sessions are for staff and the students’ union of LSE. They have initiated a joint project to help the school’s community understand the best options for helping people sleeping rough around the area.
Afterwards, I ask the delegates for some feedback. Amazingly, 98% now say they feel more confident to approach someone sleeping rough. It’s brilliant to see LSE taking an active, empowered role in working to end street homelessness.
Thursday
I join one of my colleagues in the Westminster street outreach team for an early shift. We begin at 6am in London Victoria, following referrals from StreetLink to find people sleeping rough who need support.
The link between the outreach service and HomelessWise gives the training a unique, frontline perspective. It also reminds me of the huge improvement it can make to the life of someone on the streets.
We find three people on today’s shift and are able to make appointments and referrals to support services for all of them.
Friday
I have an online meeting with our corporate partnerships team. We’re working with Wates construction to deliver training to its site and office staff, with an emphasis on how it can equip them to identify and support any employee experiencing housing issues or homelessness.
I also host an online ‘lunch and learn’ taster session, which is open to St Mungo’s partners that may be interested in organising training. I’ve also invited a client with lived experience to give feedback. It’s so important that clients share their experiences in our sessions.
Our ‘A week in the life’ series features housing professionals talking through what they do in their job on a day-to-day basis.
Find out about the different challenges housing workers in a variety of roles face in a given week.
We aim to feature staff from housing associations, ALMOs, local authorities and more.
Click here to nominate yourself or a colleague for inclusion
A week in the life of… a safety and compliance manager – featuring Mark Rowlands at Legal & General Affordable Homes
A week in the life of… a landscape activation manager – featuring Jack Gower at Peabody
A week in the life of… a damp, mould and condensation officer – featuring Andy Sherritt at South Yorkshire Housing Association
A week in the life of… Kensington and Chelsea’s Rough Sleeper Dual Diagnosis Service – featuring Gavin Stewart and Charlotte Northall
A week in the life of… a money guidance officer – featuring Debbie Woodcock at Clarion
A week in the life of… a part-time social prescribing link worker – featuring Dawn Perry at WHG
A week in the life of… a transitions and implementation lead – featuring James Brown at Places for People Living Plus
A week in the life of… a tenancy support manager – featuring Jackie Bird at Community Gateway Association
A week in the life of… a head of asset management – featuring Zoe Carmichael at Alpha Living
A week in the life of… an environmental sustainability manager – featuring Alice Lovatt at Sanctuary
A week in the life of… a housing support manager – featuring Sara Dunnet at ForHousing
A week in the life of… a place-shaping manager – featuring Sarah Smith at Vivid Plus
A week in the life of… a part-time work planner – featuring Siwan Hammond at WHG
A week in the life of… a marketing communications customer lead – featuring Leah Thompson at Thrive
A week in the life of… a housing co-ordinator – featuring Sharon Chambers at Sovereign
A week in the life of… a senior community partnerships manager – featuring Brian Hamlin at The Guinness Partnership
A week in the life of… an asset compliance team leader – featuring Emily Elsworth at Longhurst Group
A week in the life of… a business continuity manager – featuring Chloe Fox at Abri
A week in the life of… an employment advisor – featuring Vanessa Loveridge at A2Dominion
A week in the life of… a housing association surveyor – featuring Andy Davies at Thrive Homes
A week in the life of… a youth support worker – featuring Treaser Jassal at Poplar Harca
A week in the life of… a head of community and housing-related support – featuring Daniel Revell-Wiseman at Longhurst
A week in the life of… a building safety manager – featuring Lisa Leather at Trafford Housing Trust
A week in the life of… a forensic mental health service manager – featuring Camille Lapaix at Look Ahead
A week in the life of… a communities apprentice – featuring Alex Perrin at Clarion Futures
A week in the life of… a supported housing officer – featuring Tamara Suppria at Housing Solutions
A week in the life of… a senior occupational therapist – featuring Gemma Carr at Grand Union Housing Group
A week in the life of… a concierge officer – featuring Tyrone Wilson at Citizen
A week in the life of… a policy and practice officer – featuring Hannah Keilloh at the Chartered Institute of Housing
A week in the life of... a delivery manager – featuring Rebecca Bewick at Gentoo
A week in the life of… a fire safety project officer – featuring Victor Liburd at BPHA
A week in the life of… a ‘HomelessWise’ information co-ordinator – featuring Fiona McCarthy at St Mungo’s
A week in the life of… a national property development manager – featuring Heidi Fisher at Housing 21
A week in the life of… an apprentice electrician – featuring Selda Ponari at Bournville Village Trust
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