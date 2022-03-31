A week in the life of… a ‘HomelessWise’ information co-ordinator

Monday

I start my week by checking the HomelessWise email inbox for any enquiries. The businesses we work with are often 24/7 organisations, so I try to get back to them as quickly as possible.

There’s a message from one of our new charity partners, Loaf. I’m hosting a training session with them soon and they’ve requested additional information about diversity and inclusion in the rough sleeping community.

I’ve been speaking to colleagues across St Mungo’s to gather this information, and I spend some time reviewing and condensing this into content for the upcoming session.

Tuesday

I updated the HomelessWise Information Portal this morning. The portal is an online training resource available to businesses. Our sessions are often the first time people have learned about street homelessness.

I post a couple of news articles, including one that highlights the work of StreetLink (the national rough sleeping referral service).

I’ve delivered training to several branches of Nationwide and the Sheffield office email to let us know how it is putting the training into practice. One of the team saw a man sleeping rough and was able to signpost him to a local day service.