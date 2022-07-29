A week in the life of… a supported housing officer

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Tamara Suppria, supported housing officer at Housing Solutions, Maidenhead, gives us an overview of her typical week
Monday
I start work an hour early to get a head start on my emails. Mondays are always unpredictable after activity over the weekend, and they can vary significantly in terms of the issues we will need to pick up and resolve.
I check my emails with hope – hope that there have been no incidents relating to near misses, challenging behaviours or COVID-19.
I check our telecare response centre weekend report to ensure there are no emergency incidents. All clear, with a few reports of low batteries in smoke alarms in individual flats on a couple of our supported sites.
I’m still working from home, so I call the two schemes to check in. I hear my teenager reluctantly drag himself out of bed, so I smile and continue with my call, as it means I don’t need to shout up the stairs to him.
At lunchtime I sit outside in the garden to enjoy the rays. I head back in and continue with admin work.
Tuesday
I start even earlier today. I switch my phone on, as I’m expecting a call from a gas engineer who may have problems gaining access to the home of a resident living alone in a supported flat. The engineer needs to carry out a gas service.
With no care provider on site, access can be hit and miss. Within minutes of my phone ringing, I receive a call to attend. This resident is identified as vulnerable so I complete the school run and make my way to the property.
The resident is not home, but I know him very well so after a search I’m able to find him nearby. Once he is located, the gas engineer carries out his service while I chat to the resident.
We talk about the upcoming Easter holidays; he tells me he’s bought himself a couple of Easter eggs. Surprisingly, today he leads our conversation on to the clean-up operation his care co-ordinator has planned with us for after Easter. All this before 9am. As soon as the gas service is complete, I make my way to the office for duty cover.
After lunch I meet with our grounds supervisor to review some planned works and estate improvements. I’m hoping to receive some good news about funding, so we can undertake a project with our community engagement officer.
Wednesday
Wednesday is ‘corporate day’ in the office, so all Housing Solutions’ staff are in. I start off my day turning up at desks. My colleagues are always happy to see me!
I spend the first part of the morning catching up with colleagues on important projects and then logging communications and dealing with another vulnerable resident. I speak with several professionals to assess the resident’s situation and how best we can support him. It’s important that I read and log each contact.
After lunch I set off to do a site inspection. I meet with the supported manager on site, check their compliance paperwork, have a wander around and meet with a resident who is expecting me.
To ensure that the property is well maintained and cared for, I conduct a flat check using an app on my work phone. Once completed, I head over to the communal lounge for the resident meeting/drop-in session. Residents are encouraged to have a chat with me about anything. Some are housing related, but I am prepared for those that are not.
Thursday
This morning I have to carry out an assessment for housing with a potential resident for much-needed accommodation. Her parents and care co-ordinator will be present at the family home.
I have another read of her support plan. Some questions are sensitive, so before I attend, I share a copy of our assessment form with her care co-ordinator so I can complete some of the form before I set off.
I stop for lunch at the nearby KFC and eat it in my car before a quick stroll in the hope that I have burnt off some of those delicious calories.
I head off for another site inspection in the afternoon. I will have to find a quiet room on site at 4pm so I can join a Teams meeting with colleagues.
Friday
I usually leave Fridays free to do admin and check that I’ve responded to all emails and logged all resident communications. I start my day reviewing the site inspections I carried out throughout the week and check that all the appropriate pictures have been attached.
This afternoon I have another assessment meeting but this time it will be held at a local mental health facility. This is going to be a complex case who is in need of suitable supported accommodation.
I decide to bring in my manager for a second opinion. I previously checked with the psychiatric nurse that I can bring along my male manager to this assessment as this could be a trigger for the young person.
I found this an incredibly challenging meeting and quite emotional, as this person is the same age as my daughter, who is 19. I am part of a close-knit team, and we try to bolster and help each other.
Following the meeting I received a reassuring message from my manager commending me for how I managed the sensitivities of everyone in the meeting. I really appreciated his acknowledgement and support.
As the week draws to a close, I like to take some time for self-reflection and review what I have learned as well as what I could do differently (and better) in the future. I look forward to spending a quiet evening at home.
Our ‘A week in the life’ series features housing professionals talking through what they do in their job on a day-to-day basis.
Find out about the different challenges housing workers in a variety of roles face in a given week.
We aim to feature staff from housing associations, ALMOs, local authorities and more.
Click here to nominate yourself or a colleague for inclusion
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