A week in the life of… a TAPPI Tec project officer

Thursday

I have an appointment this morning with a resident in his 80s who has been a long-term fundraiser for a local hospice. We spend two hours together setting up an online charity donation page for a fundraising film night he’s organising. He makes lots of notes so he can use this knowledge in the future.

This resident also tells me that he’s writing a book by hand about his travels. I find a desk for him in the conservatory and we connect his tablet to a keyboard so he can type his memoirs.

I meet with another resident whose health has improved and she’s looking for her own home. I show her how to search property websites on her tablet and filter the results. I leave her engrossed on the sofa.

Next, I meet with our TAPPI co-production champions: Rosemary, Wendy, Mike and Muriel. They are all residents at Harling Court who help to steer the project. They are also the people on the ground, keeping excitement levels up around TAPPI. Some residents are more willing to speak to our champions than me, so they feed back any opinions, worries or questions.

Muriel, in particular, is an ideas machine. She suggests that we get a large TV and hearing loop system in the communal lounge for games afternoons and residents’ meetings. She’s a big believer in using tech to bring people together.

Friday

It’s admin day. When I’m at Harling Court, people grab me for a chat, but today, I collate all their suggestions and write evaluation reports.

Sometimes on a Friday I meet with the five other housing associations and councils that take part in TAPPI, to share our successes and our challenges.

I will often have a check-in call with Jolie and Pete at Co-production Works, too. Sharing decision-making with residents is at the heart of TAPPI and we explore practical ways to do this.

Listening and responding to the lived experience of our residents is one of the most rewarding parts of my job.