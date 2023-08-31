A week in the life of… a temporary supported accommodation key worker

Inside Housing is publishing this story in the lead up to Starts at Home Day on Friday, which celebrates the value of care and support services.

Monday

I was based at our Mossley office today, as I was visiting a local couple who have just had a baby while living in temporary accommodation. During the visit we arranged an appointment to register the baby, contacted child benefit and applied for Healthy Start vouchers, the government’s scheme to help low-income families buy nutritional food and milk.

I also spoke to their health visitor about additional support needs that have been identified and agreed to liaise with her after future home visits. This was a productive and enjoyable visit – and, of course, it was lovely to meet their new baby!

In the afternoon I was on duty at our Ashton office, where we have 20 of our 83 temporary accommodation properties. Our most vulnerable residents are placed here and often have complex needs, including care leavers, people fleeing domestic violence and large families facing additional barriers to housing.

Duty is rotated among staff who provide residents with keyworker support 24 hours, seven days a week.

Today I helped Reshma*, who was struggling to buy food, by providing a foodbank voucher.