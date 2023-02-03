A week in the life of… a tenancy support manager

Wednesday

No appointments are booked in today, so it’s the perfect time to catch up on paperwork. I focus on three customers to resolve their housing and benefit issues. Then I look at the team stats to see if we are on track.

I receive 64 emails, including requests to call customers needing food parcels and electricity vouchers, benefit checks and help with applications. Then a colleague reaches out for support. I’ve been attending meetings to let everyone at Community Gateway Association (CGA) know that we’re here to support them as well as customers.

Thursday

Some good news: arrangements have been made for the older couple to come to see us. A property has been found and they could move in as quickly as next week. We just need to find out what help they need with benefits, furniture etc.

Friday

I remember I’ve not sorted the utilities text campaign, so that’s my first job. Then I submit a funding application for the Purple Pantry, CGA’s social supermarket. Next are housing benefit overpayment invoices, but it’s the weekend – they can wait until next week.