A week in the life of… a transitions and implementation lead

A week in the life of… James Brown, transitions and implementation lead at Places for People Living Plus #UKhousing

I am also a firm supporter of the group’s drive to work with local authorities, stakeholders and partners to identify and resolve issues that help improve the lives of our customers – we call it ‘the art of the possible’.

Having been with Places for People for 20 years in various roles, working with people experiencing homelessness and their associated complex needs, including drugs, alcohol, mental health, prison release and offending behaviour, I have a deep understanding of the issues involved.

During the meeting we discuss timeframes and expectation over the next few months, with a view to introducing a Housing First pilot to support hard-to-reach rough sleepers who have not had a positive experience in large hostels and would benefit from our support.

My first meeting is with our head of housing to review live projects in Preston and Cambridge looking at the Housing First agenda. This is a homelessness intervention strategy initiated in the USA and now implemented in many international countries, including the UK. It is aimed at people with multiple and complex needs, particularly rough sleepers.

I start my day with a 5K run. I try to start every day exercising, as it is great for my fitness and overall well-being, and is positively encouraged by Places for People. Today, I post about my run on our Yammer, an online platform that many of my colleagues use, including our chief executive Greg Reed, who also regularly shares details about his fitness journey.

Tuesday

Today starts with a 500-meter swim and a chat with my daughter about SATs.

Then it’s time to discuss the modular living projects that we are delivering for customers at sites either owned by Places for People or on behalf of a local authority. Modular homes offer a flexible, net zero option that can help us respond to the shortage of regional housing supply quicker than traditional housing, and therefore important to our future service delivery.

In Bristol, we are aiming to deliver eight single occupancy modular homes for homeless men, located within the car park of our current service with Bristol City Council. This is to help address local needs and implement the government’s move-on strategy that followed the Everyone In policy implemented during the pandemic.

Through my previous experience as the centre’s service manager, I fully appreciate the high level of support available to customers and am keen to use modular housing to deliver additional accommodation quickly and effectively.

We also look at plans for temporary accommodation at a site in Bristol for homeless families of up to six people in three-bedroom modular homes and a site in Salford. We are aiming to deliver the first of these modular housing sites in the spring.

In the afternoon I spend time with my colleagues devising a survey to determine the exact requirements and views of all our customers at each location.

I then spend time discussing Housing First options with Sovereign to understand how the association implements the services across their properties, along with the complications that can occur due to the customer group. Gaining this kind of insight means we can always provide tangible solutions for our customers when they need it.

Wednesday

I use the morning to review existing contracts and services. My long history working at Places for People allows me to drive further improvements and ensure we continually raise delivery standards to the highest levels.

I spend the rest of the day contacting colleagues and local authority housing teams to review additional sites and services that could benefit our customers.

I also catch up with our business development manager for commercial services to review the financial viability of the proposed sites for modular homes. This is vital to the success of each scheme.