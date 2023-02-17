A week in the life of… a transitions and implementation lead

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James Brown is transitions and implementation lead at Places for People Living Plus. He talks us through his week of looking at Housing First projects, finding sites for modular homes and reviewing services
Monday
I start my day with a 5K run. I try to start every day exercising, as it is great for my fitness and overall well-being, and is positively encouraged by Places for People. Today, I post about my run on our Yammer, an online platform that many of my colleagues use, including our chief executive Greg Reed, who also regularly shares details about his fitness journey.
My first meeting is with our head of housing to review live projects in Preston and Cambridge looking at the Housing First agenda. This is a homelessness intervention strategy initiated in the USA and now implemented in many international countries, including the UK. It is aimed at people with multiple and complex needs, particularly rough sleepers.
During the meeting we discuss timeframes and expectation over the next few months, with a view to introducing a Housing First pilot to support hard-to-reach rough sleepers who have not had a positive experience in large hostels and would benefit from our support.
Having been with Places for People for 20 years in various roles, working with people experiencing homelessness and their associated complex needs, including drugs, alcohol, mental health, prison release and offending behaviour, I have a deep understanding of the issues involved.
I am also a firm supporter of the group’s drive to work with local authorities, stakeholders and partners to identify and resolve issues that help improve the lives of our customers – we call it ‘the art of the possible’.
Tuesday
Today starts with a 500-meter swim and a chat with my daughter about SATs.
Then it’s time to discuss the modular living projects that we are delivering for customers at sites either owned by Places for People or on behalf of a local authority. Modular homes offer a flexible, net zero option that can help us respond to the shortage of regional housing supply quicker than traditional housing, and therefore important to our future service delivery.
In Bristol, we are aiming to deliver eight single occupancy modular homes for homeless men, located within the car park of our current service with Bristol City Council. This is to help address local needs and implement the government’s move-on strategy that followed the Everyone In policy implemented during the pandemic.
Through my previous experience as the centre’s service manager, I fully appreciate the high level of support available to customers and am keen to use modular housing to deliver additional accommodation quickly and effectively.
We also look at plans for temporary accommodation at a site in Bristol for homeless families of up to six people in three-bedroom modular homes and a site in Salford. We are aiming to deliver the first of these modular housing sites in the spring.
In the afternoon I spend time with my colleagues devising a survey to determine the exact requirements and views of all our customers at each location.
I then spend time discussing Housing First options with Sovereign to understand how the association implements the services across their properties, along with the complications that can occur due to the customer group. Gaining this kind of insight means we can always provide tangible solutions for our customers when they need it.
Wednesday
I use the morning to review existing contracts and services. My long history working at Places for People allows me to drive further improvements and ensure we continually raise delivery standards to the highest levels.
I spend the rest of the day contacting colleagues and local authority housing teams to review additional sites and services that could benefit our customers.
I also catch up with our business development manager for commercial services to review the financial viability of the proposed sites for modular homes. This is vital to the success of each scheme.
Thursday
Today I visit a selection of sites in Preston, Nottingham, Cambridge and Bristol to research current projects where we offer a wide range of support services to help customers maintain their accommodation.
These visits also give me time to catch up with internal colleagues and look at appropriate tenancy agreements.
I also look for further locations where we could install modular housing pods and identify a significant number of potential sites that could make a real difference to our customers.
Friday
Following my morning run, swim and school run, today’s focus is on the team, who play such an important role is supporting our customers. I attend an ‘Over to You’ event, which looked at staff performance reviews to ensure our highly valued teams are delivering the best service possible for our customers.
Staff development is crucial for creating great places to work and ensuring employees can excel in their roles, work together as high performing teams, and are motivated to enjoy long and successful careers at Places for People.
I then catch up with my direct line manager about the current projects that I’m working on, as well as my personal progress in reaching goals around modular housing and our Housing First initiatives.
Our ‘A week in the life’ series features housing professionals talking through what they do in their job on a day-to-day basis.
Find out about the different challenges housing workers in a variety of roles face in a given week.
We aim to feature staff from housing associations, ALMOs, local authorities and more.
Click here to nominate yourself or a colleague for inclusion
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