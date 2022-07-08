A week in the life of… a well-being and support co-ordinator

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Katy Tutcher of Grand Union Housing Group talks us through a week of visiting and talking to residents with varying support needs, planning team games and working on her career development
Monday
I start the week by looking at my case list to plan my to-do list for the week. We typically have around 30 cases each and the support needs are varied.
I talk to a social worker who tells me there was an incident at the home of a customer over the weekend, and the front door was smashed. I arrange for the door to be repaired and refer to our domestic abuse and safeguarding team. They will visit to install a panic alarm and review the security of the house.
My next call is a lighter one: charity Buttle UK has funded much-needed items for a widow with four children. I call to share the good news; they are delighted and we plan the next steps in getting the items.
The rest of the day is spent catching up with as many of the customers I support as I can. The conversations and support needs are varied. One moment I’m talking to someone in a mental health crisis and liaising with the crisis team and their community psychiatric nurse; the next I’m speaking to an addict who needs help to access the right services.
Tuesday
Emails are flying around from our social group at Grand Union. Excitement is in the air as the entry is open for the Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival and we’ll be entering a team again. With my role being so varied, I never know what I’m logging into, so it’s nice to start the day with something light.
I then have telephone assessments booked in with a couple of new customers and spend the morning liaising with other local services and departments to support with the actions from these.
This afternoon I have mental toughness training. Our K2 academy – Grand Union’s centre of excellence for in-house learning – has launched a variety of courses this year, so I have booked as many as I can. Frontline roles in housing are mentally tough, so I’m looking forward to learning new techniques to manage this.
Wednesday
I start my day with a visit to Mr S. He’s currently having a wet room installed so I pop in to check he is OK. Mr S has Parkinson’s disease and struggles with speech and mobility. Working together with Mr S and social care, the property has had a deep clean and a new wet room. When I arrive, he’s having a laugh with one of our contractors about football.
I head back home to log on. I’m lucky that we have agile working and I have autonomy over how I plan my days and visits. I have young children, so having trust and freedom helps me to balance work and the life admin that having a family brings.
I receive an email from my manager asking me to plan team games for our first in-person team meeting. Our team expanded during lockdown so although we talk daily, some of us haven’t actually met in person. She also knows I have a penchant for cheesy team-building so I’m not sure if it’s for the team’s benefit or mine, but I’m flattered either way.
Next I get a call from a lady who I’ve been trying to contact for two weeks. Her gas was capped as she was avoiding appointments due to lack of funds on the meter. She disclosed that she was in trouble financially and needed help. I realised she was under-claiming benefits and spending a lot on debt repayments. I referrer her to our welfare benefits team and money advice service, and we sort out getting the gas back on.
Thursday
My first stop is Ms H, an older lady with a hoarding problem. She’s worried I’m there to make her throw everything away – it’s all sentimental items that have been inherited. I reassure her this isn’t the case at all, but I would like to help her reorganise to reduce the trip hazards.
Sometimes hoarded properties benefit from a big deep clean from a contract cleaner, but in this case it would be too overwhelming, so we discuss seeing if her care agency could do some extra hours over a period of time to help, which she’s happy with.
Next I visit Ms X, who’s been struggling with admin, so we open her post together and action what needs doing. She looks lighter instantly and I can tell it has been hanging over her for a while. I also noticed some repairs that need doing. She tells me she’s been fearful of people visiting, so the repairs have gone unreported. We make a list of jobs to raise.
We also talk about her anxiety and the services available to her. She tells me she has started to volunteer with a friend at a charity shop, which she feels is helping, and declines further help for now.
I head back home and spend the afternoon catching up with a few more cases, updating notes, liaising with Ms H’s care provider and reporting the repairs for Ms X.
This evening I’ll spend some time on my first assignment for my Chartered Institute of Housing Level 3 Certificate. Now that my kids are older, I’ve been able to commit more time to my progression, and my learning and development team has been really supportive. I’m also taking part in our Aspire programme to start learning management skills, which is a great step for me.
Friday
Friday always feels like a catch-up day. My plan for the week gets reshuffled daily as emergencies and new referrals appear. So I look at Monday’s work plan and prioritise what needs to be done. My job involves a lot of spinning plates and I love the pace of it, but it is nice to try and finish Friday with my ducks in as much in a row as they can be.
Finally I set my out of office email for the long weekend. I’ve recently condensed my hours into working nine days every fortnight, so that I can have every other Monday off. My role can be emotionally demanding, and having a regular day off has been a game-changer for my well-being.
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Our ‘A week in the life’ series features housing professionals talking through what they do in their job on a day-to-day basis.
Find out about the different challenges housing workers in a variety of roles face in a given week.
We aim to feature staff from housing associations, ALMOs, local authorities and more.
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