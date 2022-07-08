A week in the life of… a well-being and support co-ordinator

Thursday

My first stop is Ms H, an older lady with a hoarding problem. She’s worried I’m there to make her throw everything away – it’s all sentimental items that have been inherited. I reassure her this isn’t the case at all, but I would like to help her reorganise to reduce the trip hazards.

Sometimes hoarded properties benefit from a big deep clean from a contract cleaner, but in this case it would be too overwhelming, so we discuss seeing if her care agency could do some extra hours over a period of time to help, which she’s happy with.

Next I visit Ms X, who’s been struggling with admin, so we open her post together and action what needs doing. She looks lighter instantly and I can tell it has been hanging over her for a while. I also noticed some repairs that need doing. She tells me she’s been fearful of people visiting, so the repairs have gone unreported. We make a list of jobs to raise.

We also talk about her anxiety and the services available to her. She tells me she has started to volunteer with a friend at a charity shop, which she feels is helping, and declines further help for now.

I head back home and spend the afternoon catching up with a few more cases, updating notes, liaising with Ms H’s care provider and reporting the repairs for Ms X.

This evening I’ll spend some time on my first assignment for my Chartered Institute of Housing Level 3 Certificate. Now that my kids are older, I’ve been able to commit more time to my progression, and my learning and development team has been really supportive. I’m also taking part in our Aspire programme to start learning management skills, which is a great step for me.

Friday

Friday always feels like a catch-up day. My plan for the week gets reshuffled daily as emergencies and new referrals appear. So I look at Monday’s work plan and prioritise what needs to be done. My job involves a lot of spinning plates and I love the pace of it, but it is nice to try and finish Friday with my ducks in as much in a row as they can be.

Finally I set my out of office email for the long weekend. I’ve recently condensed my hours into working nine days every fortnight, so that I can have every other Monday off. My role can be emotionally demanding, and having a regular day off has been a game-changer for my well-being.

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