A week in the life of… an asset compliance team leader

This week, a co-ordinator is on annual leave, so I’ll be dedicating the last hour of each day to cover some of their work, too. I have a busy week ahead.

The KPIs are always reviewed by senior management, so it’s a great way to provide an insight into our compliance. I also use the KPIs in our monthly team meetings to keep colleagues up to date on our progress and to drive improvement, which is really important.

Today I complete our compliance key performance indicators (KPIs). I draw together all the data from the past month for our gas and electrical contracts, review any overdue services and provide information as to why they’re overdue.

Tuesday

I start by completing the weekly report for our gas servicing contract. This involves detailing all properties which are due a gas service within the next 90 days. For those due within the next 30 days, I provide an update on when the service should be completed.

I send this to our management team and contractors to ensure we’re all working coherently.

I have a call with my gas co-ordinators, where we discuss upcoming concerns and try to look for potential solutions. My focus for this meeting is to ensure we achieve all our targets while also prioritising our customers’ needs.

Wednesday

My first task is to prepare for a meeting in which we discuss electrical performance with our contractor. These meetings are vital to ensure that we’re both working together on our electrical programme.

After this, I have a catch up with my electrical co-ordinators to review what was discussed in the earlier meeting to ensure my team are up to date.

I then use the afternoon to respond to some customer queries and ensure that my emails are caught up with and responded to. I like to try and make sure I don’t have an overflowing inbox.