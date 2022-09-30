A week in the life of… an asset compliance team leader

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Emily Elsworth has risen through the ranks at Longhurst Group from a co-ordinator to her current role at the age of just 21. Responsible for ensuring the association’s compliance on gas servicing, she talk us through her week
Monday
Today I complete our compliance key performance indicators (KPIs). I draw together all the data from the past month for our gas and electrical contracts, review any overdue services and provide information as to why they’re overdue.
The KPIs are always reviewed by senior management, so it’s a great way to provide an insight into our compliance. I also use the KPIs in our monthly team meetings to keep colleagues up to date on our progress and to drive improvement, which is really important.
This week, a co-ordinator is on annual leave, so I’ll be dedicating the last hour of each day to cover some of their work, too. I have a busy week ahead.
Tuesday
I start by completing the weekly report for our gas servicing contract. This involves detailing all properties which are due a gas service within the next 90 days. For those due within the next 30 days, I provide an update on when the service should be completed.
I send this to our management team and contractors to ensure we’re all working coherently.
I have a call with my gas co-ordinators, where we discuss upcoming concerns and try to look for potential solutions. My focus for this meeting is to ensure we achieve all our targets while also prioritising our customers’ needs.
Wednesday
My first task is to prepare for a meeting in which we discuss electrical performance with our contractor. These meetings are vital to ensure that we’re both working together on our electrical programme.
After this, I have a catch up with my electrical co-ordinators to review what was discussed in the earlier meeting to ensure my team are up to date.
I then use the afternoon to respond to some customer queries and ensure that my emails are caught up with and responded to. I like to try and make sure I don’t have an overflowing inbox.
Thursday
Today’s focus is to complete my co-ordinator audits. When working in compliance, it’s critical that mistakes are minimal, so we control this by completing monthly audits.
I spend the morning auditing the gas and electrical certificates to ensure they’ve been uploaded on to the system with no failures. I’m pleased to report there were none.
I then complete a co-ordinator audit, which checks that processes have been followed by both our co-ordinators and our contractors. This data is great for identifying any concerns we may have with our contractors’ performance.
I then have another meeting with my gas co-ordinators. This is where they escalate any concerns they’d like me to raise with the contractor team leader.
Friday
Fridays are always dedicated to completing my Level 4 Diploma in Asset and Building Management Compliance.
This course will allow me to extend my knowledge on all regions of compliance rather than just gas and electric which I use in my day-to-day role.
I also complete a progress report, which is sent to our directors and our contractors’ directors. This lists all the concerns from the week as well as any improvements from the previous week.
I always like to finish off my Friday by clearing my emails and making sure all customer queries are responded to. Then it’s time for the weekend!
Our ‘A week in the life’ series features housing professionals talking through what they do in their job on a day-to-day basis.
Find out about the different challenges housing workers in a variety of roles face in a given week.
We aim to feature staff from housing associations, ALMOs, local authorities and more.
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