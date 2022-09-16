A week in the life of… an employment advisor

Monday

I start the day by catching up on my emails from over the weekend. I then phone one of our residents to discuss the possibility of us funding a Security Industry Authority course. I believe they have a good chance of securing a job as a security officer should they complete the training and receive a licence.

I became an employment advisor in September 2019, and it fills me with immense pride to think I can have a positive impact on people’s lives.

Later, I help another customer with her CV, as she is completing a job application for a managerial role. I book in a follow-up meeting for the next week to prepare her for the interview process.

After this, I have a review meeting with one of our residents who has not been able to work due to mental health issues. I decide to refer her to our emotional well-being team to ensure she receives the best possible care and advice.

Tuesday

I start the day with the fantastic news that one of the residents I have been supporting was successful in his interview and landed a job as a warehouse operative. This really puts a spring in my step, but there is more I can do to help. As he will not get his first payslip for about four weeks, I ensure he receives funds towards his travel expenses for the next month. I arrange a follow-up meeting to see how he is finding the job.

Later, I have a meeting with a resident I recently referred to our enterprise team after she told me she wanted to start her own business. I had also arranged funding for her to begin beauty courses and expand her portfolio. Another session is arranged so I can see how she is progressing.