A week in the life of… an employment advisor

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Vanessa Loveridge is an employment advisor at A2Dominion. She supports residents on their path back into training and/or employment, with a particular focus on customers in Spelthorne and Slough
Monday
I start the day by catching up on my emails from over the weekend. I then phone one of our residents to discuss the possibility of us funding a Security Industry Authority course. I believe they have a good chance of securing a job as a security officer should they complete the training and receive a licence.
I became an employment advisor in September 2019, and it fills me with immense pride to think I can have a positive impact on people’s lives.
Later, I help another customer with her CV, as she is completing a job application for a managerial role. I book in a follow-up meeting for the next week to prepare her for the interview process.
After this, I have a review meeting with one of our residents who has not been able to work due to mental health issues. I decide to refer her to our emotional well-being team to ensure she receives the best possible care and advice.
Tuesday
I start the day with the fantastic news that one of the residents I have been supporting was successful in his interview and landed a job as a warehouse operative. This really puts a spring in my step, but there is more I can do to help. As he will not get his first payslip for about four weeks, I ensure he receives funds towards his travel expenses for the next month. I arrange a follow-up meeting to see how he is finding the job.
Later, I have a meeting with a resident I recently referred to our enterprise team after she told me she wanted to start her own business. I had also arranged funding for her to begin beauty courses and expand her portfolio. Another session is arranged so I can see how she is progressing.
Wednesday
In the morning, I have a pleasant discussion with a client I helped to secure employment. They are just awaiting a start date, and this fortnightly chat gives me a chance to see how they are preparing.
I then enrol a resident on our Pathways programme. This gives me the chance to put together a plan of action to help them back into work. I discuss their previous employment and some of the opportunities they are looking at.
Later, I speak to a resident who is working part-time and give her advice on how to secure more hours. I complete a job search for her and send some links for vacancies.
Thursday
I pick up a referral from our tenancy sustainment team. I call the resident to explain what support I can offer and enrol them in Pathways. We have a detailed discussion about employment and training. I request that they send their CV over, so I can make any necessary changes. I add our new enrolment to my mailing list and I then email a referral to the health and well-being team.
In the afternoon, I attend a meeting with our community investment team to discuss some of our priorities and opportunities. I really enjoy these sessions, as I first joined A2Dominion in 2015 as a community investment assistant.
Friday
After going through my emails, I begin booking action plan reviews with some of the customers I am supporting. This helps me track their progress with training and/or employment and gives me the chance to make any adjustments. I then carry out online job searches and send the links to relevant vacancies to them.
In the afternoon, I update our database, the system we use to log all correspondence.
My final task of the week is to check in with a resident who recently had a job interview for a kitchen assistant role in one of our care homes. I am delighted when I find out she was successful. I am now helping her with the forms and references that are required before she starts.
Do you know an outstanding professional who deserves to be featured? Email jess.mccabe@insidehousing.co.uk with your suggestions
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