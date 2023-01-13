A week in the life of… an environmental sustainability manager

Monday

At Sanctuary, we aim to create sustainable communities where people choose to live. A key part of my role is using insight and innovation to ensure our communities and operations are as environmentally sustainable as possible.

I’m up early this morning to head into the office. I enjoy going in on a Monday, as it helps me to have a fresh start to the week.

If you can, you should aim to model the behaviours you’re trying to influence others to adopt, so I commute into work on a micro scooter and then on the train. My scooter is foldable and saves me so much time getting around everywhere.

As a team, we’ve been working on a sustainable commuting engagement programme, which we’re excited to start delivering soon.

Today is spent planning for our upcoming ‘Sustainability Focus Fortnight’. This year will be the second time we’ve run the event, a two-week celebration and engagement campaign with colleagues about climate change.

I spend the morning organising litter-picks across some of our local communities, while in the afternoon I speak with my team about learning opportunities for colleagues during the fortnight. We’ve offered three rounds of carbon literacy training to our staff and residents so far, with more than 60 people taking part. We’re excited to build on this success and help more people grow their skills for sustainability.