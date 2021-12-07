A week in the life of… an independent domestic violence advisor working for A2Dominion

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
This week, an independent domestic violence advisor working for A2Dominion in cases where there is a high risk of ongoing harm, shares what their working life is like. They are anonymous for security reasons
Monday
The first thing I do is check our Multi-Agency Risk Assessment Conference (MARAC) agenda. Most of my client referrals come via the MARAC process, which is led by the police. The meetings are attended by local authority departments including housing, children’s services, health and probation, together with local drug and alcohol services. The MARAC only deals with high-risk clients, and if there are new ones, I call them to explain
my role and offer support.
After the call, I transfer the information to my contact sheets. This is something I dedicate a lot of time to. Sometimes the police will apply for contact sheets to be disclosed to support an investigation.
I have three check-in calls. I offer emotional support and update risk assessments. I also update independent living plans (ILPs). ILPs focus on five areas of support: money, life, time, safety and health.
Tuesday
I spend most of the day attending court with a client whom I have been working with for about 18 months. When we arrive at court there is a delay. It’s not unusual, but can be incredibly frustrating. This client has been waiting for months for the case against her former partner to be heard. The next court date has been pushed back four months, so for me it’s about keeping the client positive.
Wednesday
I have two meetings, first the Domestic Abuse Repeat Incident Meeting (DARIM) and then the MARAC meeting. The purpose is to ensure safety planning. For example, we might speak to the fire service to install fire-retardant letterboxes if arson has been flagged as a risk.
Around 30-40% of people we come into contact with at this stage will still be in a relationship with their abusive partner. We have to be careful about how we communicate with them to ensure their safety.
Thursday
The day starts with a meeting to discuss clients who are open to children’s services, but where the threshold for a child protection plan – one of the highest levels of plans that can be in place – has not been met. I then attend a webinar about abuse in later life.
In the afternoon, I deliver a smart doorbell to the client I had been in court with on Tuesday. We try to secure funding for smart doorbells for clients to give them additional security. Also, a lot is captured on the doorbell’s video that can be used as evidence in court.
Friday
I have seven appointments. Normally I talk to clients on a weekly basis. At the moment I have 18 clients, which is a fairly high number. I support clients of all genders, cultures, nationalities and ages from 16 years upwards. It can be very challenging at times, but it’s also extremely rewarding.
Get in touch if you need help. Our staff offer confidential advice and guidance, as well as practical support. Our direct helpline (0800 731 0055) is available to anyone living in Oxford or West Berkshire. or click here. Contact the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 200 0247.
*Anonymous for security reasons
Our ‘A week in the life’ series features housing professionals talking through what they do in their job on a day-to-day basis.
Find out about the different challenges housing workers in a variety of roles face in a given week.
We aim to feature staff from housing associations, ALMOs, local authorities and more.
Click here to nominate yourself or a colleague for inclusion
A week in the life of… a safety and compliance manager – featuring Mark Rowlands at Legal & General Affordable Homes
A week in the life of… a landscape activation manager – featuring Jack Gower at Peabody
A week in the life of… a damp, mould and condensation officer – featuring Andy Sherritt at South Yorkshire Housing Association
A week in the life of… Kensington and Chelsea’s Rough Sleeper Dual Diagnosis Service – featuring Gavin Stewart and Charlotte Northall
A week in the life of… a money guidance officer – featuring Debbie Woodcock at Clarion
A week in the life of… a part-time social prescribing link worker – featuring Dawn Perry at WHG
A week in the life of… a transitions and implementation lead – featuring James Brown at Places for People Living Plus
A week in the life of… a tenancy support manager – featuring Jackie Bird at Community Gateway Association
A week in the life of… a head of asset management – featuring Zoe Carmichael at Alpha Living
A week in the life of… an environmental sustainability manager – featuring Alice Lovatt at Sanctuary
A week in the life of… a housing support manager – featuring Sara Dunnet at ForHousing
A week in the life of… a place-shaping manager – featuring Sarah Smith at Vivid Plus
A week in the life of… a part-time work planner – featuring Siwan Hammond at WHG
A week in the life of… a marketing communications customer lead – featuring Leah Thompson at Thrive
A week in the life of… a housing co-ordinator – featuring Sharon Chambers at Sovereign
A week in the life of… a senior community partnerships manager – featuring Brian Hamlin at The Guinness Partnership
A week in the life of… an asset compliance team leader – featuring Emily Elsworth at Longhurst Group
A week in the life of… a business continuity manager – featuring Chloe Fox at Abri
A week in the life of… an employment advisor – featuring Vanessa Loveridge at A2Dominion
A week in the life of… a housing association surveyor – featuring Andy Davies at Thrive Homes
A week in the life of… a youth support worker – featuring Treaser Jassal at Poplar Harca
A week in the life of… a head of community and housing-related support – featuring Daniel Revell-Wiseman at Longhurst
A week in the life of… a building safety manager – featuring Lisa Leather at Trafford Housing Trust
A week in the life of… a forensic mental health service manager – featuring Camille Lapaix at Look Ahead
A week in the life of… a communities apprentice – featuring Alex Perrin at Clarion Futures
A week in the life of… a supported housing officer – featuring Tamara Suppria at Housing Solutions
A week in the life of… a senior occupational therapist – featuring Gemma Carr at Grand Union Housing Group
A week in the life of… a concierge officer – featuring Tyrone Wilson at Citizen
A week in the life of… a policy and practice officer – featuring Hannah Keilloh at the Chartered Institute of Housing
A week in the life of... a delivery manager – featuring Rebecca Bewick at Gentoo
A week in the life of… a fire safety project officer – featuring Victor Liburd at BPHA
A week in the life of… a ‘HomelessWise’ information co-ordinator – featuring Fiona McCarthy at St Mungo’s
A week in the life of… a national property development manager – featuring Heidi Fisher at Housing 21
A week in the life of… an apprentice electrician – featuring Selda Ponari at Bournville Village Trust
Related stories