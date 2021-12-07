A week in the life of… an independent domestic violence advisor working for A2Dominion

Monday

The first thing I do is check our Multi-Agency Risk Assessment Conference (MARAC) agenda. Most of my client referrals come via the MARAC process, which is led by the police. The meetings are attended by local authority departments including housing, children’s services, health and probation, together with local drug and alcohol services. The MARAC only deals with high-risk clients, and if there are new ones, I call them to explain

my role and offer support.

After the call, I transfer the information to my contact sheets. This is something I dedicate a lot of time to. Sometimes the police will apply for contact sheets to be disclosed to support an investigation.

I have three check-in calls. I offer emotional support and update risk assessments. I also update independent living plans (ILPs). ILPs focus on five areas of support: money, life, time, safety and health.

Tuesday

I spend most of the day attending court with a client whom I have been working with for about 18 months. When we arrive at court there is a delay. It’s not unusual, but can be incredibly frustrating. This client has been waiting for months for the case against her former partner to be heard. The next court date has been pushed back four months, so for me it’s about keeping the client positive.