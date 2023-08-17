A year ago I was getting my A-level results, now I run a housing association marketing department

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This time last year, Carys Wiggins was receiving her A-level results, now she is leading the internal marketing department of a Cardiff housing association as part of a sponsored degree with Network75. She shares her experience
I can’t believe that, one year ago, I was standing in the shoes of everyone receiving their A-level results today, wondering what I would do next. I knew I had several routes I could go down, and although university was the obvious choice, I always wondered if simply gaining a degree was enough.
I wanted ‘real-life’ experience, skills and qualifications, and although the potential debt wasn’t front of mind, it was still a consideration. That is why I investigated alternative options.
I have always had an interest in marketing and am passionate about helping others. So, after receiving my results, I carried out some research. I had heard about apprenticeships and apprenticeship degrees, so I started investigating whether that was a possible route for me.
I quickly came across the Network75 scheme at the University of South Wales. It is like a degree apprenticeship, as it offers students a debt-free route to a degree, with five years of industry experience.
“I have learned so much about the housing sector, as well as marketing and communications and the handling of complex and challenging issues”
To be honest, it sounded like too good an opportunity to pass up, so I gave it a go. I had to go through a rigorous interview process with Network75 and then the host company and sponsor, Taff Housing. But before I knew it, I was being offered the role of PR and communications officer at Taff Housing while studying for a BSc (Hons) in marketing management.
I hit the ground running in September last year and plunged straight into the role. It was such a change from the classroom I was used to only a few months before, but I was excited about the challenge and got stuck in.
I lead the internal communications at Taff Housing and produce marketing tools and resources for staff and tenants.
The best thing about the programme is that I am gaining on-the-job experience while studying, without racking up any debt. I am also fortunate that I am able to earn money, which I never would had I gone down the generic university route.
It is a long process, but I am still only 19, which means that, by the time I am 23, I will have my degree plus five years of work experience.
“It was such a change from the classroom I was used to only a few months before, but I was excited about the challenge and got stuck in”
I have learned so much about the housing sector, as well as marketing and communications and the handling of complex and challenging issues. However, with chief executive Helen White as my mentor, I feel reassured and supported at all times.
I am also given the freedom to express my ideas, thoughts and opinions on campaigns, as well as flexibility to execute tasks independently and as part of an integrated team. Since joining, everyone has made me feel so welcome. I feel valued, respected and appreciated.
Having completed my first year, I feel so much more confident in my role, and am excited for what the next 12 months will hold for me.
Carys Wiggins, PR and communications officer, Taff Housing
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