A year ago I was getting my A-level results, now I run a housing association marketing department

I lead the internal communications at Taff Housing and produce marketing tools and resources for staff and tenants.

The best thing about the programme is that I am gaining on-the-job experience while studying, without racking up any debt. I am also fortunate that I am able to earn money, which I never would had I gone down the generic university route.

It is a long process, but I am still only 19, which means that, by the time I am 23, I will have my degree plus five years of work experience.